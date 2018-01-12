AMAZING: Devolution Miracles In Makueni; Two Factories Launched By Gov Kivutha Kibwana

Well, within just two weeks Makueni governor H E Prof Kivutha Kibwana has launched two factories, Milk and Mango processing plants meanwhile nothing is happening in Tana River and Kwale counties the home of best mangoes in the country, nothing is happening in Gusii region the home of bananas and milk, nothing is happening in Meru, nothing is happening anywhere but just in Makueni, well atleast in Machakos Mutua is painting roads and lying to the world that its tarmack.

Sample this:

1. Makueni Industrial Game Changer is Here

The Makueni Fruit Processing Plant engines have roared to life again, to process this season’s mango harvest.

Over 72 Metric tonnes of raw mango all from Makueni farmers had been delivered to the factory.

By the end of the season, the factory is projected to process 2100 metric tonnes of raw mango from across the country, producing 4,000 drums of mango puree. Each drum holds 205 litres of puree.

The plant will curb 40 percent of post-harvest fruit waste that farmers used to grapple with in the past.

With value addition, curbed waste and stabilised prices, the value of the mango sector in Makueni is projected to increase immensely from the current KES 3Billion.

Kivutha Kibwana is over working!

2. MAKUENI FRESH milk hits the Market

Makueni has now joined the league of milk producers with the commissioning of Kikima Dairy Plant.

The plant has a capacity to process and pack 300 litres per hour and 6600 litres in a day.

Kikima Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society which owns the facility has already made contact with several supermarkets which will stock MAKUENI FRESH milk, among them Mulleys, Naivas, Ngooni and Jimeli.

Makueni produces 18 Million litres of milk annually against a demand of 340Million litres which guarantees market for MAKUENI FRESH.



