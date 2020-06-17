Kenya Today

Cooperative bank, I&M tops bank rating research for first quarter

Cooperative bank, I&M tops bank rating research for first quarter

Kenya’s banking sector showed resilient
performance despite the tough operating
environment which was largely
attributable to persistent revenue
diversification. This is according to an
analysis of the financial performance of
listed banks done by the Cytonn
Financial Services Research Team for the
first quarter of this year.
The report has also carried out a
comprehensive ranking of the listed
17 June 2020
I&M, Co-op Bank top bank rating for
first quarter 2020 –
Cytonn Research
