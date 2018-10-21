CNN Top Anchor Richard Quest to grace Nairobi-New York inaugural flight for his Business Traveler Show

CNN Top news anchor Richard Quest is set to fly on Monday to cover Kenya’s inaugural direct flight to New York.

The highly celebrated TV personality is expected to fly the inaugural flight scheduled for October 28, 2018, for his globally renowned Quest Means Business show and also his monthly show BUSINESS TRAVELER.

Richard is also CNN’s Aviation expert/reporter, the flight is of interest for the new flight path will cut down travel time from 22 to 15 hours. The government is hoping the highly anticipated direct flights to the US will boost tourism.



Richard born 1962 is British, he graduate with a Law degree (LLB) from the prestigious University of Leeds IN 1985.The British reporter known for his boisterous and quirky style, especially on CNN International.

Richard has interviewed key government officials including Tourism CS Najib Balala, former CS Phyllis Kandie DP Ruto among others,

CNN is viewed by many as a pro-Jubilee international media platform!