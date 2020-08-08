BREAKING: Tourism CS Balala REVOKES blogger Pauline Njoroge appointment to Board of Tourism Regulatory Authority

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Hon Najib Balala has revoked the appointment of political slay queen and Jubilee lead executive blogger Pauline Njoroge to the Board of Tourism Regulatory Authority.

Ms Njoroge’s appointment was revoked after Kenyans on social media dug up her previous post/strong opinion on the Nairobi National Park in which she said the Park had no significant value to Kenyans

In her post, Njoroge said the only selling point for the park was that it was the only national park in a capital city in the world.

She was responding at the time to calls to reroute the Standard Gauge Railway to save the park, which according to her was a lost cause as the park is “economically redundant”

Cancelling the appointment, Hon Balala said at the time, the ministry was unaware of Njoroge’s stand on the value of the park.

Ms Njoroge is a lead blogger for the Jubilee administration. In 2013 she confessed that she had no university education however she later registered at Mt Kenya university for a degree course and graduated in 2018, she has since joined The University of Nairobi where she is currently struggling with a Masters degree in International Relations. She is one determined power girl.

Word has it that Ms Njoroge has reached out to her contacts in Statehouse to have her appointment reinstated arguing that her social media post then was only fire fighting against attacks on Jubilee administration SGR project to Naivaisha.

