Breaking: Safaricom appoints Michael Joseph acting CEO

Former Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph has made a comeback in an acting capacity following the death of Bob Collymore.
The telco announced on Tuesday that Joseph will hold the position until the Safaricom Board makes communication on a permanent appointment.
“The board is confident that during this transition, Mr Joseph will provide the necessary guidance and leadership to the company and its employees,” Company Secretary Kathryne Maundu said in a statement.
Joseph is a former CEO of Safaricom and the current chairman of the board of Kenya Airways.
Collymore, who passed on Monday morning after battling cancer, took over from Joseph as Safaricom CEO in November 2010.
Comments
Handshake supporter says
Good by Bob
I have seen your last journey on TV
You lived your life to the fullest
You did what you had to do in this earthly world ,mentor/guide/support/direct /Role model to many many many people like me.
Been folowing his many TV shows in JKL ,Radio,newspapers etc.
It’s been an encouraging journey indeed to listen to this guy,always.
You leave behind a healthy data of history on how and what is ‘succeess’ in life.
This man , Bob,from streets of London to all time successful CEO of a behemoth Telco outfit -what a feat indeed.
Not buying education certificates,diplomas & degrees,stealing,trying to be smart,smooth wheeler dealing and all that pertains to bad things which is the norm in kenya
I think Safaricom PLC should dedicate a foundation in his name to champion research on cancer and push through bills in parliament to revamp cancer units in the major hospitals in the country
We just have to remember this guy much better than what happened to the late Wangari Mathai , her efforts in her life died with her passing on