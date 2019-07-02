Breaking: Safaricom appoints Michael Joseph acting CEO

Former Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph has made a comeback in an acting capacity following the death of Bob Collymore.

The telco announced on Tuesday that Joseph will hold the position until the Safaricom Board makes communication on a permanent appointment.

“The board is confident that during this transition, Mr Joseph will provide the necessary guidance and leadership to the company and its employees,” Company Secretary Kathryne Maundu said in a statement.

Joseph is a former CEO of Safaricom and the current chairman of the board of Kenya Airways.

Collymore, who passed on Monday morning after battling cancer, took over from Joseph as Safaricom CEO in November 2010.