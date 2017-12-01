BREAKING: Latest Uhuru Tano Tena News

Tano Tena News

1. Mumias Sugar full year net loss widens to Sh6.77bn

2. Sidian Bank sinks deeper into the red as revenue falls 36pc

3. Family Bank issues profit warning after nine-month net loss

4. National Bank of Kenya’s after-tax profit plunged 73.5 per cent in the nine months to September;National Bank of Kenya Q3 after tax profit falls by 73.5%. Non-performing loans at 45.6% of the loan book. NBK’s net earnings dropped to Sh138 million from Sh521 million in a similar period last year, as a rate capping law regime slashed its earnings from loan interest by half to Sh3.77 billion.”

5. Bamburi Cement latest to issue profit warning for period ending 31st December 2017 blaming political uncertainties, interest rate cap and drought conditions earlier in the year

6. Consolidated Bank’s after tax loss for half year to September 2017 widens to KShs 302 million compared with a loss of KShs 204 million last year

7. Nairobi Business Ventures sinks into KShs 14.9 million loss after tax for half year to 30th September 2017

Sources: Business Daily/Company Filings