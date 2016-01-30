BREAKING: KPA OPENS Gov Joho’s business to CLEAR received CARGO then CLOSE till ‘Uhuru’ DECIDES

The Kenya Ports Authority seem to be a shamed by the directive to close down two companies associated with Mombasa governor Joho. The Port authority has now allowed the companies to open and clear only cargo already received and thereafter close till Nairobi decides.

Area leaders have termed the move by Uhuru regime as economic sabotage to the people of Mombasa county.

Here is the statement by KIFWA-Kenya international freight and warehousing association statement

Dear Members,

This is to inform you that following the closure of Autoport and Portside CFS’s, KIFWA engaged KRA top management for intervention so as to allow the cargo already transferred to be cleared, the two facilities have now been opened for the normal operations after our successful consultation.

Kindly note that this will only apply to Cargo that had already been transferred to the two facilities. There shall be no more transfer of fresh

Cargo to Autoport and Portside respectively pending KRA’s verdict.

Kindly proceed and clear your cargo at the two CFS’s

Thank you and may God bless you.

Best Regards

