BREAKING: KPA OPENS Gov Joho’s business to CLEAR received CARGO then CLOSE till ‘Uhuru’ DECIDES

The Kenya Ports Authority seem to be a shamed by the directive to close down two companies associated with Mombasa governor Joho. The Port authority has now allowed the companies to open and clear only cargo already received and thereafter close till Nairobi decides.
Area leaders have termed the move by Uhuru regime as economic sabotage to the people of Mombasa county.
Here is the statement by KIFWA-Kenya international freight and warehousing association statement
Dear Members,
This is to inform you that following the closure of Autoport and Portside CFS’s, KIFWA engaged KRA top management for intervention so as to allow the cargo already transferred to be cleared, the two facilities have now been opened for the normal operations after our successful consultation.
Kindly note that this will only apply to Cargo that had already been transferred to the two facilities. There shall be no more transfer of fresh
Cargo to Autoport and Portside respectively pending KRA’s verdict.
Kindly proceed and clear your cargo at the two CFS’s
Thank you and may God bless you.
Best Regards
Comments
omar says
Uhuru has not qualities of leadership The man is sick and others have to tell him what to do that is why at times he does not know what he is talking about. The people are saying that the president was a reluctant candidate who only ran for office to avoid the ICC. They’re saying that he loves his drink more than anything else
The people who pushed Uhuru Kenyatta to vie for the top seat did not have Kenya’s best interests at heart.
His lack of decisive leadership is being felt. His public erratic behavior and look might point to a lack of a work ethic, a common trait with alcoholics.
He does not have to resign or tell the country he is suffering from alcoholism but he needs help. It might be implausible for the president to check into a rehab but the rehab can be taken to State House. A president who admits he is mortal and is struggling with alcoholism would be the poster boy for all of us living in shame because of our hidden sicknesses.
true Kenya's says
But Boniface Mwangi wrote this so don’t take the credit for his work
Patrick says
How dare u insult our president?or u r one of the beneficiaries of the idiot,joho.ama unafikiria utakufa ukikosa madawa.tafuta kitu ingine yakufanya hamuuzi mihadharati tena.bastard
wamamba says
Uhuru is not every bodies president.stop your cheapness.
Ngomeli says
Patrick u just a fool lyk kikuyus. . Shenzitype. Have u ever seen any drugs thea ama ni kupayuka jinga hii?
peter says
stop being a fool patrick raila is right
chibu says
kila mtu arudi kwao tuone kama central mutatosha, how come that this jubilee cannot use brain to handle situations!!! they r talking about tax and them themselves r not paying taxes!!!!!
Ndaro says
wewe kwenu ni wapi?
gideon says
the best way is to go slow on this bv on the same note the truth be told
Simba says
Why would the president spend several days creating a name for himself in Coast and then spoil it himself a few days later? This is total waste.
Housenyumba says
omari bwana.attacking our beloved President shows you don’t respect yourself to too.He is a human being like you but i wonder when and where he talked about his alcoholizm problems and to who? Don’t talk when your brain has nothing worth to tell us. Its wrong to belittle the institution that keeps us together like Presidenvy.
isoh j ongera says
there is a native saying in ma language ” dont ever shit where u sheltered when t has stopped raining”
thatz exactly wat uhuru has done, will he ever go back looking 4 votes? i doubt coz t’l b stinking of his shit…
gud day pple of M RC
Alamin Ali says
The people of Kenya must all be thankful to Mombasa county. It must be noted that without Mombasa, Kenya is no where to be found. Mombasa is the entry to Kenya Internationally. If the Goverment was in a position to transfer the Ocean to Nairobi it would have done so centuries ago but its impossible. All parts of Kenya depends on Mombasa and Nairobi benefits more than we people at the coast do..It’s shame to the Goverment. It seems to run the country on guess work. Who stands tall now?
Anonymous says
Uhuru must change his style of leadership and go back to school to learn about the quality of leadership!
charles says
Jubilee leaders have failed kenyans. Dnt defend uhuru even where not necessary. He is useless to kenyans. We dnt need his style of leadership and poor pr. Kumtisha joho kiuchumi ni mapito madogo tutayashinda tu. Ama mnataka maendeleo cost nzima? Stupid kiuks.
Anonymous says
Kiuks kiuks to blame for everything. Maji ilikatwa na mkikuyu. Umeme in Wa kikuyu. Ufisadi kwa port ni kikuyu tuu.
Anonymous says
You’re silly where do kiuks get in this?
Anonymous says
Tax evaders and smugglers should be banned from operating by KRA. Political orientation not withstand ing
Nicholas says
Kenyans are jst bushit pple Tanzanian have 128tribes na hawana ukabila wanaungana in helping each other hapa kenya tuko 42 cjui 44 tribes na ukabila ndio imejaa uku am born n raised in mombasa municple ya mombasa ni waswahili tupu ata wenye wana fagia barabara.yes vitu zote za kutoka nje zinapitia port ina help kenyans mkisema mombasa igawanywe chakula inatoka thoz other parts of kenya most waswahili’s ni wazembe n dumb na matusi ndio wanajua hawaezi lima mtaservive na muhogo na nazi coz fast foods are not healthy thats y wako wanono n grow old haraka i dnt hate muslims bt Muslims hate christians Mombasa ime grow sana na iyo growth imeletwa na watu wakutoka Ocha Barabara za mombasa ni mbaya sana mbna uyo Joho atengezi wat is he doin ya maana kama si kula pesa tu other Governors wanafanya kazi ya maana kwa county zao.Its time we all came together n b United Kenya ni yetu politicians wajisaidia wenyewe tukipigana n kill each other where will thy be in the comfort of thea big houses sisi tukifanywa wajinga its time for change we choose someone who will mek a diffrnce si kuchagua mtu anajinufaisha mwenyewe
McAbiero says
This’s a high order of nepotism and ethnicity, i there4 ask mr Ouru to take into consideration that Kenya has come a long way to devolution {thaxs 2 Agwambo} and there4 should give what it deserves within our lands laws(not kiuqs bussinessess).
Anonymous says
Today If we allow Uhuru Kenyatta to grab Johos properties and assets Tomorrow he will grab Raila Odingas Mollases factory. Let us go to streets and Call Mass-Action and stop tourism in Kenya and bring Mombasa Port to a stand still. Kenyans should not let Uhuru criminal behavior to ruin the lives of Kenya Youth.
Anonymous says
be the first one to throw the stone
Anonymous says
Let uhuru know that 2017 we will vote him out
Limbe Leaf says
Mimi siwezi kongea mbaya kuhusu KAMWANA lakini kwa hii government yake cii Eurobond,NYS na hizo zingine mob .Sasa kitu mimi najua 2017 saa tatu asubui RAILA pap kura yangu kwake
banana republic says
for the sake of justice. who will confiscate illegal goods and contraband in Kissmayoo? god press kenia .
dope says
ABSOLUTE POWER…
Anonymous says
I hope omar will prove his accusation in a court of law incase the president follows up,number 2 yes there is corruption but definately non of ur cord gods as u see them can solve coz they r also corrupt n of double standard.We hv friends who work in these cfs n they admit most of these accusations r true leave alone delayed salaries n poor working conditions how is one democratic n he cannot allow workers to join union organization?kongowea market is unmanagable n one want port yet he evads taxes.Rents for containers r waived for a month at port yet govt should remit money to county.we hv issues yes but no one in cord can talk about tribalism n nepotism n u know it .
moneytmoney to our county
Foot Locker sale shoes says
Are you able to choose this any widespread software package and so iPad 2 end users can take selling point of the more expensive screen?