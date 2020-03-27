BREAKING: Kenya Ports Authority MD Manduku resigns, forced to exit, cartels win

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Dr Daniel Manduku has resigned barely days after his arrest over an alleged corruption scandal.

Manduku, in a letter to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia dated March 26, 2020, said he had come to the decision after deep introspection and lengthy consultations.

The embattled MD, while saying the opportunity to serve had been an honour and privilege, said he will be proceeding on terminal leave until his resignation takes effect.



“The duty of the captain of this ship has been to ensure that she remains steady and that she stays her course,” he said.

“I shall be eternally grateful for the support of all the outstanding individuals who have contributed to what we have achieved over the last few years and to you in particular for your leadership and vision.”

He further added: “I do hereby tender my resignation, which I hope you will accept, effective June 1, 2020. I am immediately proceeding on terminal leave until then.” He letter gives the Transport CS a two months window to get a new MD in place ahead of Manduku’s June 1st exit.

Manduku was early this month arrested for unlawfully recommending the gazettement of the Nairobi Inland Cargo Terminal as a KPA facility.

Last year, he also hit headlines after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) began a probe into what detectives believed was a Ksh.2.7 billion tender scandal at the authority.

At the time, Manduku dismissed the allegations claiming they were being fronted by people interested in KPA tenders.