It’s A Safe Landing! First Ever Kenya Airways Direct Flight to USA Lands In New York

Kenya Airways’ maiden direct flight to the US has landed at the JF Kennedy International Airport.

The plane carrying 234 passengers landed some minutes after 2pm after it was delayed for half an hour.



The plane christened “Magical Kenya” left JKIA on October 27 at 2259 hours, cruising at 888 km/hour.

It was bound traveled 11,800 km in an estimated 15 hour journey.

It had four pilots with senior pilot Captain Joseph Kinuthia leading the crew.

There was also a crew of 12 attendants on the plane.

Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma led the Kenyan delegation that includes officials from the ministry of Trade, tourism and government agencies like Brand Kenya among others



Others include top business reporters including CNN’s Aviation correspondent Richard Quest, Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange, Comedian Walter Nyambane etc etc

Others on board were US Ambassador Robert Godec and KQ’s Chairman Micheal Joseph were among VIP’s.

