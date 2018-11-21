BLOW TO NAIROBI TEACHERS AS MEDICAL INSURER CANCELS SERVICES OF GOOD HOSPITALS.

It is now apparent that Nairobi teachers will miss the services of the best hospitals in the city,. This is according to multiple sources and investigations conducted by this writer. Among the hospitals that have been serving teachers well are Nairobi West Hospital, which #Minet, the medical insurer contracted by #TSC has revoked their services, indefinitely. The institution, as the writer conducted a survey, accompanied by the Nairobi KNUT Executive Secretary, Mugwe Macharia in the recent past, has the best diagnostics and research equipment, most of them procured from Germany, a country that boasts of the best conservative state of the art technology. Nairobi West Hospital has several operating theatres including the breathtaking classic Cardiac surgical theatre one which has been involved in carrying out successful open heart surgeries, in the recent past. General surgical Theatre, dialysis, best maternity and paediatric wing, a cancer diagnostics and therapeutic centre being constituted, as we were going to press, among others. The hospital is currently constructing a 14 storey complex to ease congestion and offer better services, as well at its annexe it has a psychiatric and drug rehabilitation complex. Most of the equipment in the facility are either the only ones in Kenya or within Eastern and Central Africa.

Others in the list of hospitals to go are: Coptic Hospital-Ngong Road, Kahawa Wendani Hospital, Rediant Hospital, Komarok Hospital, and Gertrude’s County Children’s Hospital and many others.

Some of the teachers interviewed are angry, but they want their Union officials, led by the Nairobi KNUT Executive Secretary, Mugwe Macharia to intervene with speed, enable them access the best services . In the past, the Secretary has stormed #Minet offices to intervene on their behalf. He has never disappointed teachers.

The reasons cited for the termination of the contract are disagreement between Minet over delayed disbursement of funds among other grievances, #BlissKenya, #TSC..