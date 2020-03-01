Big win for Governor Ngilu as Government declares Kitui a textile EPZ, mass job opportunities

By Dennis M

In yet another milestone for Kitui County, Kitui County EPZ Limited has been gazetted to be situated at Syongila area. The Kitui County EPZ Limited will host Kitui County Textile Centre (KICOTEC) which will now enjoy the coveted EPZ manufacturing status.

The gazettement will open a floodgate of opportunities for Governor Charity Ngilu’s flagship project, KICOTEC, which has already attracted a lot of interest from within and without the country.

It is an important milestone towards making Kitui attractive to private investors to establish more industries, employ more youths and create wealth for the people of Kitui.

The EPZ license paves way for the facility to attract direct garment orders from Europe, Asia and United States that will earn the county more revenue. This additional revenue will be put to social programs such as water, healthcare, infrastructure and empowerment.

The last one year since we established KICOTEC has been exciting for all of us here at the county. The gazettment as an EPZ is another milestone and we embrace this achievement and moment proudly.

This cannot have come at a better time since the County is set to establish two more branches in Mutomo and Mwingi