Basic CV Writing Rules – check out what is required of a good CV

Basic CV Writing Rules

1. Put your names/contacts/career objective right at the beginning.

2. Marital status/religion/DOB/Gender are unnecessary-avoid.

3. State your core (4-6) skills in the third or fourth segment.

4. Mention your previous workplaces & your roles preferably the best three jobs .

5. No one cares which primary and high school you went to-chuck that.

6. If you’ve attended professional trainings include them in list format.

7. Keep your referee list (max 4) updated and request before adding people on to it.

8. Always ask yourself; is what I’m mentioning relevant to the job I’m applying for?

9. If you’ve got to state hobbies/passions avoid those reading/swimming/cooking stuff. Write passions that relate to the job i.e. coding if IT gig, researching if it’s a tutorship gig etc.

Your CV should never be more than 3pgs. Your average HR gets hundreds of them on the daily so keep it short and concise. If stuck reach out.