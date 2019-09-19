Arsenal Betting Mistake Makes Nandi Man 423,693 Richer with Odibets

Julius Kipkemboi from Kipkaren catchment in Nandi county is the lucky punter who’s Ksh 423,693 richer on Odibets after eerily predicting the outcome of 19 football games with a total odd of 9825.66. No one would have believed it possible before; Arsenal- the one he planned to bet on but didnt by mistake burnt thousands of bets over the weekend.

Arsenal FC fans lost their bets due to an Arsenal upset over Watford, but Joshua’s mistake helped him strike it big. His pick, Arsenal LFC won the match against Manchester United in the FA Women’s Super League – and from thenon, his bets went through according to plan.

“I picked my betting strategy from my father who’s been betting on sports and slots for over 40 years,” said the 37 year old punter and hotelier from the vast Kipkaren catchment in Nandi – in the presence of his father who was at hand to support him.

“So many leagues are back after the International Break and our customers will be spoilt for choice on the number of leagues and offers they can enjoy from Odibets whether it’s the EPL, Champions League, or Serie A,” says Daniel Macharia, Odibets lead bookmaker. “We have a 10% boost on wins which boosts our customers’ wins – in Joshua’s case his boost was around 40,000/=,” he added.

