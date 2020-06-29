Absa Bank Inflates ATM Card Withdrawal Charges Without Customers’ Consent.

Earlier this year, Absa bank Kenya published its updated fee schedule for banking customers in 2020 showing price cuts in withdrawal fees and entry-level banking.

The Kenyan banking market had become highly competitive in 2019, particularly with host of new accounts targeting the entry-level (typically low-income) markets.

Following a Kenyan government directive, Absa Kenya waived all-digital transaction costs below a certain limits in April in order to encourage the use of cashless methods of payment amid Corona virus pandemic. The bank went ahead to send text messages and email to it’s clients discouraging the use of physical cash pushing its clients to move to digital way, i.e ATM withdrawal.

There was a concern raised on ATM withdrawal charges from the beginning of June. Former Absa bank Westlands branch manager Brian Tsuma was interviewed by mnews earlier today on this matter.

Tsuma claims that the bank has increased it’s ATM withdrawal charges without notifying it’s clients. Each charge has been increased by sh.2.

The bank is therefore stealing from clients with an aim if recovering their economy amid Corona virus pandemic.

The Director Directorate Of Criminal (DCI) Mr. George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji should intervene this matter to rescue struggling Absa bank clients who are suffering unknowingly in this pandemic.

Absa bank clients are therefore notified to deactivate their accounts and join other tremendous banks i.e KCB, Cooperative,Equity, I&M, National bank among others whose charges are fairly and are true to their clients. Whose who’d wish to open their accounts with Absa are notified to decease from it to end this fraudulent activity.