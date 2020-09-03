21 packages of Jack Ma’s Covid-19 donation NEVER reached Nairobi, Transport CAS Hon Obure reveals

Transport CAS Chris Obure has clarified how Kenya lost Covid-19 donations made by Chinese businessman Jack Ma.

Appearing before the National Assembly Health Committee on Thursday, September 3, 2020, Obure noted that 21 packages of assorted medical supplies did not reach Nairobi from Ethiopia.

He said that five other consignments were received and stored in Kenya Medical Supplies Agency warehouses in Nairobi.

“We received what we received in the manner in which it was packaged and dispatched from the source (Jack Ma Foundation (China). Am not aware if there was any repackaging in Addis Ababa.

“The 21 packages were missing after we verified with the parking documents from China. We realized that 21 packages were short delivered, I assure you we will continue to pursue the matter with the Ministry of Health to ensure they are delivered,” Obure stated.

According to Obure, MoH had reached out to Ethiopian authorities who were investigating the matter.

The CAS nonetheless distanced himself and his ministry from the scandal which saw President Uhuru Kenyatta issue two directives to investigating agencies and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Earlier reports alleged that the Jack Ma donations were stolen and sold to MoH at inflated prices.

President Kenyatta ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission to table a report on the KEMSA scandal in 30 days. Kagwe was also given 21 days to table his report.

On Wednesday, officials from the Ministry of Transport were hard-pressed to explain the ministry’s role in the clearing of Jack Ma Foundation donations that arrived in the country in March.

Obure, found it hard to convince the committee as he was accused of lacking facts regarding the clearing of the consignment.