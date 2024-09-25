BRUTAL MEANS: Only The NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE CAN SAVE KENYA 

National intelligence Service -My name is Milton Were a Kenyan broadcast journalist with the love of our motherland Kenya. I have been in pain seeing what is happening in Kenya for the past 14 years.

Having been in a position to read daily occurrence in the country for the past 14 years I can authoritatively tell Kenyans that we have lost it.

I know I’m a small fish who may be cannot give advice to the top cream of the country but my letter today is to one director of the national intelligence service of the Republic of Kenya .

We are losing a country that is so rich ,very fertile and with very hardworking people.

We are losing a country banned to be together unless at times when greedy politicians try to separate Kenyans on tribal basis which do not make sense to me.

Our biggest enemy might be tribalism according to many people. However according to me our biggest problem is corruption and wonton theft of public resources by politicians who value impunity ,connection and indiscipline.

Whoever came up with devolution as a way out for Kenya might have thought of something good but at the moment I can say it is the only way corrupt politicians, thieves and murderers find a way to steal our resources.

From Monday to Friday you’ll hear Kenyan governors complaining on national television about failing to receive funds from the national government but when the finances are released the huge amount ends in people’s pockets and politicians who use it to even destabilize the security of the nation and the flow of currency in the Republic.

We have tried as a nation to bring in the ethics and anti-corruption commission, the police through the director of criminal investigations but all I can say is that they have failed due to our undying culture of ‘MTU wetu’.

At this moment what prompted me to write this piece is my requests and call to the director of the national intelligence service.

Sir I know it’s not in our constitution but we have to do things the right way.

There’s no way politicians and government officials can be stealing money from our public offers on daily basis and stashing it abroad, I may forget some are even within KENYA.

I know this is painful and it might not even go well with you but the only solution we have to salvage our nation is to finish the corrupt completely.

LET THEM DISAPPEAR. WE CAN’T OBEY HUMAN RIGHTS BY ALLOWING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TO STEAL FROM 50 MILLION PEOPLE. WAULIWE.

YOU can organize with the security of the military and the police to take down silently people who have stolen huge amounts of money in the country and a dragging lots of cases in court without any success from the government side.

We have reached a point where if we fail to do this we will have nothing as a country. Even your grandchildren will lack jobs, maybe I might forget let me say they will suffer for doing nothing wrong just because we failed to protect the country.

Most of our politicians in public officers steel money and build huge buildings, buy luxury cars etc. Methinks search people should be killed and all those stolen of resources returned for the public use. For example if someone had stolen money and built huge apartment allow Riverside those apartments could become part of President William Ruto’s achievement on affordable housing.

If someone had stolen money and bought this huge cars comma parcels of land and any other I can authoritatively say that the government should finish that person and take back those things for the use by the public.

Currently if the government of Kenya wants to buy a small piece of land anyway in the country it is most likely that the owner of that land will appreciate the price of the land even 10 times the current value which is a very wrong thing.

Mr Noordin you are our only hope to save the country from these dogs.

If you don’t organize that and save the country then be rest assured that no one will do this.

Don’t listen to politicians like Rigathi who would want to start a war with you because of interest in tribal appointments.

If you dare do this I can tell you that the country will be behind you. Don’t worry about busy body civil society groups.

How comes this civil society groups have never taken to the streets to demonstrate against wanton theft in our county governments?

The only solution is to finish them. Don’t take them to court because they’ll bribe judges and walk away.

Treat these thieves like terrorists who you have evidence against and are released by courts. Will you let them go back to the society to kill so many people by obeying court orders or will you finish the person to bring sanity and security to the whole country? You have the answer.