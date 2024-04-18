Gen. Francis Ogolla: Top Gun General Who Ruled The Skies is DEAD!

Francis Ogolla- The late Kenya Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla has left behind a distinguished legacy of service to his country. Gen Ogolla was was Kenya’s highest-ranking military officer until his passing and served as the principal military adviser to the President and Cabinet. He was appointed as the Commander of the Kenya Air Force on July 15, 2018 and served in that role for three years.

In July 2021, he was appointed as the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (VCDF). Later, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as the Chief of Defence Forces on April 28, 2023. General Ogolla’s military career began when he joined the Kenya Air Force on April 24, 1984 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant on May 6, 1985.

Over the years, he rose through the ranks, earning various promotions and taking on increasingly challenging assignments. He trained as a fighter pilot and an instructor pilot with the United States Air Force and also received training in other areas, such as imagery intelligence, counter-terrorism and accident investigation.

In terms of education, General Ogolla had a diverse academic background. He held a Diploma in International Studies and Military Science from Egerton University, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Armed Conflict, and Peace Studies (First Class Honours) and a Master of Arts degree in International Studies from the University of Nairobi. He also attended the École Militaire de Paris and the National Defence College of Kenya.

General Ogolla held various appointments in training, command, and staff, including Deputy Commander Kenya Air Force, Base Commander of Laikipia Air Base, Commanding Officer of Tactical Fighter Wing, Chief Flying Instructor at Kenya Air Force Flying Training School, and Operations Desk Officer at Kenya Air Force Headquarters.

He was instrumental in developing and implementing various training programs and operational strategies that enhanced the effectiveness of the Kenya Air Force and the Kenya Defence Forces as a whole. Outside of his military career, Gen. Ogolla was also active in various organizations.

He served as the Chairman of the Military Christian Fellowship from 1994 to 2004 and co-Chair of the Association of African Air Chiefs between 2018 and 2019. In his personal life, he was a golfer and enjoyed reading. He was married to his lovely wife Aileen and had two children and a grandson.