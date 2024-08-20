‘Billionaire’ Julius Mwale scams American Citizen Sh222M Using US Ambassador Meg Whitman’s Name

Mathew Shaw and Brooke Shaw have been shown dust by the fake billionaire Julius Mwale. Like women love what they hear, men love what they see. Smart enough was Julius Mwale and his wife Kaila Mwale to have tricked the Shaw family with photos and videos of dignitaries and world influential leaders blinding them into den of lions. Like aviator, $1,700,000 (Approx Ksh222 million) gone.

To sell their snake oil, the Mwale’s packaged themselves as billionaires with wealth spanning generations, to fit with the caliber of the Shaws, they claimed to having a wine collection valued at approximately $250 million, a jewelry collection worth $870 million, building a battery manufacturing plant in DRC, a 5,000 bed capacity hospital with a cancer centre in a city within a village in Butere, 12 undeveloped cobalt mines in various parts of Africa, pictures with world leaders, in Forbes under 30, properties and real estates in San Jose, California and many more silicon valley stories.

Now premium tears.

Here’s the fairy tale according to New York court documents seen by Kenya today;

Mat and Brooke Shaw (collectively the “Shaws”) first met Julius and Kaila Mwale (collectively the “Mwales”) on February 18, 2022, at the home of Gordon Bowen in Holladay, Utah, where Mat and Savanna Shaw (the Shaws’ oldest daughter) performed for guests that were invited to a private dinner party. The dinner included a number of wealthy, influential, and prominent attendees. The Mwales also attended the February 18, 2022, dinner. Presenting themselves as billionaires, the Mwales made an immediate connection with the Shaws, initially under the guise that their children could be friends. Soon after making this connection, Julius began sending Mat text messages sharing recordings of supposedly private video calls and emails with prominent individuals such as Senator Mitt Romney, Meg Whitman (the U.S. Ambassador to Kenya), Ruth Porat (CFO of Google), David Beasley (president of UN World Food Program), and others. Julius also shared supposedly confidential contracts with prominent companies, all in an apparent effort to bolster his credibility with the Shaws. Other videos Julius sent appeared to show the Mwale children on what was represented to be one of the Mwales’ private jets. Julius represented on February 18, 2022 (and many times thereafter) that he owned the jet, though the Shaws have since learned Julius does not own the jet but leases it from a company in which Julius has no ownership interest. The Mwales also invited the Shaws to visit their estate in San Jose, California, which they did on several occasions. Julius represented in May 2022 that he and his wife Kaila owned this estate, though the Shaws would later learn that neither Julius nor any holding company he owns has title to the property. During the Shaws’ visits to the San Jose property, the Mwales showed off extravagant features of the estate, including expensive cars (that they claimed to own) worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and a wine cellar they claimed held a wine collection valued at approximately $250 million. The Mwales also claimed that they owned a jewelry collection worth $870 million. In further overtures to strengthen ties with the Shaws, the Mwales expressed interest in being “godparents” to the Shaw children. The purpose – and, ultimately, the effect – of these interactions was to suggest to the Shaws that the Mwales were persons of importance and influence, with access to power and significant means, and that associating with them would provide the Shaws with potentially lucrative opportunities. The Mwales then began sharing with the Shaws their vision of “changing the world” and “solving world hunger.” The Mwales also offered to include the Shaws in their plans, which they claimed would give the Shaws an opportunity to build “generational wealth.” By March 2022 – and specifically on or around March 18, 2022 – the Mwales were pushing the Shaws to contribute to a series of investment opportunities run by Julius. In the March 18, 2022, meeting – an in-person meeting at the San Jose estate with Julius and Kaila – the Mwales represented that the Shaws’ investments would generally be put toward building a battery manufacturing plant and surrounding infrastructure. In a later in-person meeting on May 20, 2022, Julius represented that several African countries had gifted him millions of acres of land to help build energy-efficient self-sustaining cities, similar to one he claimed to have already built in his hometown in Kenya. Julius further claimed at this May 20, 2022, meeting that the Shaws’ money would be spent on geological surveys in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to build infrastructure that would eventually support a battery manufacturing plant. The Mwales also introduced the Shaws to “Christine Allyn,” who was supposedlyJulius’s chief of staff. The Mwales claimed that local farmers in the area of these cities they were helping to develop benefitted from the rising value of the nearby land, making them millionaires (in U.S. dollars). The Mwales claimed Christine was a former personal assistant for Kofi Annan, a former United Nations general secretary. Julius represented that he had been gifted land that included 12 undeveloped cobalt mines in various parts of Africa, including the DRC, to develop in order to build battery manufacturing plants.The Mwales introduced the Shaws to certain individuals that were close partners in their operations, including a man named Derek William, whom the Mwales represented was a rocket scientist they had “poached” from Boeing, and who supposedly owned the company “KE International.” The Mwales claimed that they had built the largest, most advanced hospital in the world, with state-of-the-art technology, five thousand beds, and an advanced cancer treatment facility. The Mwales claimed that their programs included development of the surrounding area, including building a luxury golf course on donated land and building rental homes on the farmers’ properties (to be donated to the farmer for free) so they could generate rental income. Julius represented that KE International was an independent, third-party construction and engineering company that he had awarded the contract to for the purpose of building these self-sustaining cities. The Mwales told the Shaws that the Mwales typically relied on their own assets for investment opportunities of this kind, but that they were “allowing” a close circle of family and friends, including the Shaws, to contribute upwards of $50 million as outside investors in the project. Julius told the Shaws that “the window was closing” and time was “running out” and that he wanted them to be able to participate in the investment.Julius offered to take money from the Shaws as a “loan” with a guaranteed twenty percent per annum return. Nevertheless, the Mwales both assured the Shaws that the upside on their investment would not be limited to repayment on the loan but would be rolled into the investment with the potential to generate returns of ten times the initial contribution. The Mwales provided further reassurance by promising that if the Shaws ever wanted the money they were investing back, the Mwales would simply return the Shaws’ contribution – even if it meant having to sell a few bottles from their wine collection. The Mwales also represented to the Shaws that the funds they were contributing would be rolled into investments managed by Julius’s parent company, Tumaz and Tumaz, which they were told was worth approximately $60 billion. Swayed by these promises and assurances, the Shaws agreed to invest in the Mwales’ projects. The Shaws made their first monetary contributions to the Mwales on April 4, 2022. By June 22, 2022, the Shaws had paid the Mwales a total of approximately $1.7 million (222million ksh) The Shaws Learn the Truth

“Loan Modification Agreement” and Partial Payments

For full lawsuit, here

Julius Mwale’s Background

Mwale, once presented by Forbes magazine as “one of Kenya’s top entrepreneurs”, and fêted for his rags-to-riches life story in which he claims to have created a “multi-billion-dollar” company in the US.

With ambitious and well-publicised projects to build pioneering smart cities in Kenya and Senegal, he enjoys rubbing shoulders with African presidents and celebrities from the worlds of entertainment and sports.

However, investigations by several media outlets has debunked this myth, one that of a trail of claims for unpaid bills, disputes with investors and lenders, and unfinished projects.

At a very public level, Mwale can be found on social media posts photographed together with various American and African political figures, including several presidents. The latter include Donald Trump (in August 2021), Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo (September 2022), Sierra Leone’s Julius Maada Bio (October 2022). He hs been pictured on numerous occasions with Kenyan President William Ruto, who he accompanied on an official visit to the Republic of Congo in early July. In June, Botswana’s vice-president Slumber Tsogwane led a large delegation on a visit to the Mwale Medical and Technology City.