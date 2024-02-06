Beware of Evil Eye: Couple from Eldoret Shares Horrifying Experience and How They Overcame It

Evil Eye- Have you ever felt that someone is secretly wishing you harm or misfortune? Or, have you ever experienced a sudden change in your luck, health, or relationships?

If your answer is yes to any of the above questions, then you might be a victim of the evil eye, a

negative gaze that can cause harm to anyone who receives it.

In this article, we will share with you the true story of an Eldoret family who suffered from the

effects of evil eye and how they managed to get rid of it.

The Happy Couple

Peter Ngetich and Grace were happily married and lived in Eldoret with their lovely daughter.

They had a good life, a stable income, and a harmonious relationship. Many people envied them,

especially their immediate neighbours who were unhappy and also childless.

The neighbours befriended them and acted nice. But their motif was sinister, they cursed

Ngetich’s family with an evil eye. They did this by bring them them a beautiful painting with an

evil eye. Peter and Grace hang the painting in their living room.

The painting looked innocent and beautiful, but it was actually a source of negative energy that

tormented the family. Soon Peter and Grace began having arguments, health issues, and financial

troubles.

The Problems Begin

The once happy couple started to argue about petty things that were never a bone of contention

before. Among the things that started to pit them was whether they would have a second child or

not. The topic became a heated one and led to fistfights.

“I did not want another child completely. Initially, I remember, even before we got married, we

agreed that we would have three kids. But something came over me. I detested kids. I was never

interested in becoming a father again. My wife was however, incessant; she wanted a kid as soon

as possible, and so we fought,” said Peter Ngetich, the man of the house.

On the other hand, the lovers argued over where their grade five daughter was going to school.

The man insisted he wanted his daughter in a boarding school, saying it would mould her into an

independent woman. On her part, the lady insisted that their daughter would be a day scholar,

which was their agreement even before they wedded. “I wanted to spend time with all my

children. I could not figure what had come over Peter. He had changed,” said Grace.

The little girl, who was schooling in a nearby private school, started becoming ill. She also

reported eye problems. She could not see the blackboard well. They had to get prescription

glasses for her. She was in and out of hospital.

They did not know that their neighbour’s gift was the source of the problem.

What are effects evil eye?

“We contacted our parents, our priest, and neighbours, but there was no change. It was until we

met Mugwenu doctors who helped us out by casting a spell that drove away the effects of evil

eye. The herbalist also gave us love spells, and now the family is united.

Our daughter is in a day school as we had planned. My wife is pregnant with our second child

just as we had proposed. Our girl is no longer ill thanks to Mugwenu doctor’s health spells,” said

Peter.

Mugwenu doctors gave them a pregnancy spell that will protect the child from evil eyes,

illnesses and other complications. They learned about Mugwenu Doctors from a friend whose

business was failing and the herbalists revived it.

What other spells do Mugwenu Doctors offer?

Mugwenu Doctors are professional, and the spells they cast work within 24 hours or the same

day they are cast.

They have over 25 years of experience in this trade, and among the spells they cast are:

 Spells to destroy effects of black magic: These spells can help you break any curse or evil

eye that someone has put on you or your loved ones. They can also protect you from

future attacks and restore your peace of mind.

 Spells to win tenders: These spells can help you attract good luck and success in your

business ventures. They can help you win contracts, tenders, bids, and proposals that will

boost your income and reputation.

 Business cleansing: These spells can help you cleanse your business from any negative

energy, bad luck, or evil eye that might be affecting your performance, profits, or

customers. They can also help you attract more clients, customers, and opportunities to

grow your business.

 Lucky charm for financial problems: These spells can help you solve any financial

problem that you might be facing, such as debts, loans, bills, or expenses. They can help

you attract money, wealth, and abundance into your life and make you financially stable

and secure.

 Power to command: They help you gain respect, authority, and influence over others.

They can help you make people listen to you and obey you. They can also help you win

arguments, negotiations, and disputes.

 Addiction to drugs: These spells can help you overcome any addiction that you might

have, such as alcohol, cigarettes, or drugs. They can help you break the habit, reduce the

cravings, and heal the damage that the addiction has caused to your body and mind.

 See enemies in dreams: These spells can help you identify and expose your enemies,

rivals, or competitors. They can help you see them in your dreams and reveal their

intentions, plans, or actions against you. They can also help you protect yourself from

their harm and defeat them.

 Make someone say their secrets: These spells can help you make someone reveal their

secrets, lies, or hidden information. They can help you make them confess, admit, or

disclose anything that you want to know. They can also help you make them tell the truth

and be honest with you.

How to contact Mugwenu Doctor’s

If you are suffering from the effects of evil eye, or any other problem that is affecting your life,

do not hesitate to contact Mugwenu doctors.

They have the solution for you. They can help you get rid of the evil eye, treat illnesses like

diabetes, arthritis, penis enlargement, boosting of libido, skin disease and also blood cleansing.

They can also help you with love, marriage, family, business, career, and personal issues. They

are reliable, trustworthy, and confidential. They are available 24/7 and they can assist you online

or offline.

