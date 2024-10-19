Best love letter to win back your ex who you love

LOVE- Many times people have fallen in love and later on separated.

The article below is an example of a love letter of someone wanting back their lover.

We will use a name Patricia for the example.

Dear Patricia

Words can’t explain how terrified I’ve been to write you this, but i feel like it can’t hurt, Can it? Well, we’ll see. I just want you to know how i completely feel. The last thing i want is to come across your mind as needy and desperate. ( But that’s not the Case ) It’s Just My heart speaking.

I guess I’ve decided to write this because lately, I miss you so much it hurts. I miss looking forward to talking to you and seeing you everyday.

I miss when we would just talk on the phone for hours. When you’d not say a word and tell me you love me and enjoy us playing together.

I miss when I would go to look at you, but you were already looking at me first(You remember those moments?) lol.

Some days I miss you so much i go through all the messages you wrote me when you were happy, the words you told me when you came from that out that day i switched off my phone, the words you one day told me about how you deeply love me “my love usifikirie mambo mingi kuhusu watu wengine, wewe jua tu nakupenda sanaa na sina mtu mwengine” , and it makes me smile, but then I wake up in the morning realise you’re not here anymore, and I get sad again.

To hear i was your world, always made me feel special. You were not ashamed of me and you would remind me you loved me, take a walk with me, go for shopping together, etc.

I’ve tried to convince myself i don’t want you anymore. But I just can’t let go. I don’t want to see you move on, but I’m not doing much about it either.

I could tell you how much I’ve missed you for days and this past week , but I feel like it won’t make a difference.

You are my angel in human flesh. You are too much for me, yet I can’t get enough!! I simply cannot put into words how I feel about you when I see you, hear you! My heart breaks just to be around you. I take in the way you move, the way you talk, whenever you are around shaking your Nyash to me looking at the mirror, oooh Patricia, although it may only be for brief moment, it’s enough to make my day bright and say i have a wife.

These intense feelings will never go away.

Every day and night I thank God that you came into my life and I try to tell you how I feel, because what I feel for you exists inside my heart. I cried this morning because of you, i tried to control myself but i lost control.

I often think of that wonderful lunch hour when we first made love-the first time I saw your beautiful naked body– the first time we spoke to each other in deep voices – the first time we touched – the first time we danced and definitely the first kiss that you gave me on my couch after i asked you to be my woman.

It seems just like yesterday to me because I have always kept such precious memories constantly alive in the pages of my mind.

If you decide to open up your heart to me again, you will benefit from my improved personal standards which can only serve to elevate this relationship from the emotional state in which it seems to have found itself in. Every second we’ve been apart, every word, action and thought that has ever been spoken or passed, has travelled thru the depths of my mind And it makes me a better person everyday. I guess what I’m trying to say is that, look its not a need or necessity to have you back, but it’s a choice instead to want to be with you again Forever.

And my mind and heart choose to be with you – so look there’s a difference between needing you back and choosing to want to be with you. The purpose of this letter is to let you acknowledge that I’m not asking for you to take me back right now, I don’t want to be selfish and pressure you to be back with me all over again. NO i don’t want that! All i’m trying to say and gain from this letter is for a little sign of hope that one day this storm will calm down and it will be sunny again between you and me again. Cuz the way i feel about you is a really rare type of love in my life journey. i cried but later i have hope because am a student of literature. i read a book in high school Titled when the sun goes down which had a quote of “when the sun goes down , do not cry because the tears will not let you see the stars”

I miss saying “good morning jaber” or “goodnight” I miss thinking good of us 24/7. Sometimes I miss u so much I just sit down in my bed and cry for hours like yesterday at night. Then I wake up. In the morning knowing I fucked up. And I get sad again. I wasn’t ashamed of u. And I wasn’t ashamed to show u me. And it’s the fact that I’ve been trying to convince myself that I don’t need u but I can’t. I can’t let go of my best friend. I don’t want to see u move on with someone else. I feel like I could tell u how much I missed u and it wouldn’t matter. Like no difference. Your too much for me but yet I can’t get enough of u. It’s hard to put into words how much I honestly miss u.

And the sad part is that I don’t know if these intense feelings will just “go away”. And every night I think to myself , I wonder what will happen to me. Because I enjoyed our kiss I enjoyed our talks I enjoyed the SWEET you.

And I always think of all our memories together when I think of u. And I have to many feelings.

I’m so glad we gave it a try. You mean the world to me. I miss you all the time, it’s often a challenge to NOT think about you.

No one has ever made me as happy as you did, YES Patricia. This is why am fighting so hard for us and never giving up, DON’T FEEL AM NAGGING .

I feel lucky to have had you in my life. You still mean everything to my heart and soul. Sometimes, I wake up and think we are still together.

You are so much more special than I ever realized. Do you remember our good times while hours on a whatsapp video call ? I think about them all the time.

No one will ever measure up to you. You are one of a kind. You will always carry a special place in my heart. I care deeply about you and always will.

If we were together now, we could have an epic love story. Things have really changed in my life, and our relationship could work after i did soul searching about my words and fights.

I want to apologize for everything. I keep seeing things that remind me of you. You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Our love story was almost a fairy tale. Although I am heartbroken, I wouldn’t change a thing – except for the ending. I just want you to know that I fell in love with you.

I still feel like we were meant to be together. If I could change one thing, I would not let you go. I honestly believe things could be different between us now. I am still in love with you and always will be.

Sometimes, I cry in the shower, thinking of how we things have happened like for the past one week.

I wish we would never break up baby girl. Do you ever think about that? No matter what’s going on, I will always be here for you.

No matter how hard I try, I’ll never meet someone who will make me as happy as you did. Do you think it would be possible for us to give it another try? Sometimes, I think about the first time I met you, and I’m so happy I did and you did not disturb me with unnecessary standards at all.

This is a love letter I have decided to write with tears, compassion, affection and love. “Hearts will never be practical until they can be made unbreakable”, this is such a cold and true statement of our human nature from the Wizard of Oz.

But Love is necessary for humans to live, we are imperfect creatures, and our hearts do break and that is what makes us beautiful and vulnerable.

I need you the girl who introduced me to her best friend Gillian, I really hope you still need me, we belong together, we are meant to be together, if you still want that.

I am strong, you are strong too, together we can build a strong family based on our first experience if we give it another opportunity, I believe it.

I will love you more than I have always did, shall this be possible, with all my heart, my body and my soul.

I felt warm inside writing this letter. Know this letter is a commitment for life, shall you give me another chance.

You may seem to be my past, but I still see my future with you. I want this relationship to work, I don’t ever want to lose you again. Let me be devoted to you once more. I know I still love you as you come to my mind every second of the day.