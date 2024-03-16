BEST: How to register on 1xBet using Promocode MILTONCASH20 and Get Ksh 200

How to register on 1xBet using Promocode MILTONCASH20 and Get Ksh 200 plus 200% bonus on your first deposit.

Enter your first name and surname, choose a suitable password you can remember and re-enter it for confirmation. Enter the 1xBet bonus code MILTONCASH20 in the “Enter promo code” space.

Next, select between the sports or casino + 1xGAMES welcome bonus offer.

Tap “Register” for 1xBet to create your account.

These codes allow you to unlock special offers, bonuses, and exclusive rewards on the 1xbet platform. In this article, we will guide you through the process of inputting a booking code on 1xbet.

Step 1: Create an Account

Before you can input a booking code on 1xbet, you need to have an account on their platform. If you haven’t already signed up, visit the official 1xbet website and click on the “Registration” or “Sign Up” button. Provide the required information, including your email address, password, and personal details. Ensure that you provide accurate information as it may be verified during the withdrawal process.

Step 2: Log in to Your Account

Once you have created your account, log in to your 1xbet account using your credentials. You will usually find the login area at the top right corner of the website.

Step 3: Access the Promo Code Section

After logging in, navigate to the “Promo” or “Promo Code” section on the 1xbet website. You can usually find this section in the main navigation menu or on the account settings page. Click on the corresponding link to proceed.

Step 4: Enter the Booking Code

In the Promo Code section, you will find a designated field where you can enter your booking code. Booking codes typically consist of a combination of letters, numbers, or both. Carefully type in or copy and paste the booking code into the provided field. It’s important to double-check the code to ensure it is entered correctly, as any errors may prevent the code from being successfully activated.

NOW MAKE YOUR FIRST DEPOSIT AND YOU’LL RECEIVE 200% bonus