Baraka Smiles Foundation launches 1 million healthy Smiles initiative to the Vulnerable costing Ksh 50 Billion Shillings

It was joy and smiles as Baraka Smiles Foundation announced the launch of its ambitious “1 Million Healthy Smiles Campaign,” aiming to provide essential dental care to Kenya’s most vulnerable communities.

The Foundation seeks to raise Ksh50 Billion to address pervasive dental health issues faced by the elderly, children with disabilities, orphans, and other disadvantaged groups across all 47 counties by the year 2027.

Dental health remains a critical yet often overlooked issue in Kenya, impacting millions and exacerbating the challenges faced by the most vulnerable.

“The consequences of poor oral health extend beyond just dental pain—impacting nutrition, speech, self-esteem, and overall well-being. The urgency to act is critical,” said Baraka Smiles Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Ruth Mungai.

Since its establishment in 2014, Baraka Smiles Foundation, formerly known as Smile Changers Foundation, has dedicated itself to transforming lives through comprehensive dental care and oral health awareness. The foundation emphasizes the urgent need for improved access to dental services, particularly among marginalized groups.

“By eradicating poor oral health and achieving Healthy Smiles, we will make significant strides towards Oral & Throat cancer prevention—a menace that has intensified lately,” said Mungai.

The foundation said it is committed to addressing neglected dental issues both in Kenya, aligning its initiatives with the Sustainable Development Goals and Universal Health Coverage principles to ensure sustained support.

The foundation will start implementation of the initiative in 10 pilot counties through strategic partnerships that focus on mobile dental clinics and medical camps in early 2025.

“This will include mobilizing local communities and collaborating with county health units to identify beneficiaries. The program will also engage local schools and healthcare centers to integrate oral health awareness,” said Mungai.

To date, Baraka Smiles Foundation has successfully completed pilot programs in Kiambu and Nairobi counties, providing essential dental services to over 4,423 elderly individuals, more than 2,141 children with special needs, and approximately 590,000 school children.

The foundation has also trained over 1,500 teachers on oral health, underscoring the pressing need to enhance dental care awareness in schools.