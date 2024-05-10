Bamburi Cement Holcim Kenya is currently being held hostage by newly appointed Indian CEO

Mohit Kapoor was appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2023.

He has over 16 years of corporate leadership experience, having held several high level leadership positions within the Holcim Group, including as Readymix Qatar LLC & Aljabor Cement Limited’s Country CEO in Doha, Qatar just to mention a few.

Issues at Bamburi Cement Holcim Kenya

1. Discrimination and racism – pay gap between Indians and Kenyans – benefits being given to Asians and not other employees.

2. Bullying and harassment – shouting and condescending attitude to African employees. This had led to low staff morale and threatening to down their tools if nothing is done. Frustrating and refusing to pay suppliers including those who furnished his house and domestic workers for services incurred. Harassment of employees who defer with his point of view by making their life unbearable and embarrassing them in meetings.

3. Unfair labour practices – moderation after the fact of employee salaries, declining increments and bonus. Expressway travel payments are for him only.

4. Claiming for domestic expenses like drinking water, house gas etc which is in breach of contract.

5. Health & Safety – Company Driver works for him and his family, working beyond the stipulated working hours and into the night without overtime compensation or transportation home.

6. Breach of policy – travel for Lakmal- spent kes 3 million on first class travel for him and his family for vacation.

7. Conflict of interest – use of three company cars for himself and extended family including travel to Maasai mara in December.

8. Abuse of Power- Has demonstrated an abuse of power by exerting undue influence or authority to advance personal agendas or suppress dissenting voices within the organization. This includes expressway travel for self only, possession of 3 company cars , meeting suppliers privately and insisting they get onboarded. Misuse of employees by being asked to babysit his pet SIMBA when his wife is away. Spent 700k company expenses to fly in his pet (SIMBA).

9. Misuse of office hours by sending employees to go buy a blanket, food for his pet SIMBA during office hours. Turning employees into real estate agents after external property agents could not meet his demands.

This behavior CANNOT be condoned by Kenyans as it is a disservice to citizens and country. Mohit Kapoor MUST be brought to book for abusing his office and power bestowed by Bamburi Cement Holcim Kenya shareholders. As far as we are concerned, he is still at this and doesn’t give a hoot as he believes he has godfathers here in Kenya who can protect him. A thief has forty days.