ANOTHER REREC OFFICIAL Eunice Ngima Gachugi WITH FAKE ACADEMIC CERTIFICATES ARRAIGNED

Eunice Ngima Gachugi- EACC on Monday arrested and arraigned before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court one Eunice Ngima Gachugi, a Supply Chain Management Officer at the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), who forged an academic certificate to secure employment at the state agency.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Hon. Thomas Nzyoki, the accused denied that she forged a Certificate for Diploma in Business Information and Technology purporting it to be a genuine document issued by Kenya Methodist University.

The five offences include:

i) Forgery of the Diploma Certificate.

ii) Uttering a false document, being the fake Diploma Certificate she presented to REREC.

iii) Giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

iv) Deceiving Principal

v) Fraudulent acquisition of public property, being the cumulative salary amounting to Kes. 293,457.07 that she earned for 3 months before resigning when EACC commenced investigations.

The accused was released on a cash bail of Kes. 200,000 or an alternative of bond of Kes. 500,000 with one surety of a similar amount.

The matter will be mentioned on Monday 25th March 2024 for pre-trail directions. Besides prosecution, the total salaries earned will be ercov3rd and returned to the Government.