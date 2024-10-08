Alila promises ‘Hakuna Kulia’ as he launches Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Presidency bid

Tom Alila, a passionate advocate for Kenyan football, has officially launched his bid for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Presidency and kicked off his election campaign under the promise, ‘Hakuna Kulia na Alila’.

With a focus on growing the beautiful game through an all-inclusive model, Alila’s vision for the federation is clear: to create a football landscape where every stakeholder feels valued and empowered.

“We are here to chart a new course for football in Kenya, a course defined by our shared values of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity,” said Alila.

If elected, Alila has lined up key initiatives, including the development of grassroots football by investing in youth programs and local clubs, nurturing talent from the ground up, and promoting the growth of women’s football.

He aims to establish strategic partnerships with schools and community organizations to provide training, resources, and facilities for young players.

Alila also intends to launch nationwide grassroots initiatives focusing on skill development and instilling values such as teamwork, discipline, and respect.

“We will launch nationwide grassroots initiatives that not only focus on skill development but also on instilling values such as teamwork, discipline, and respect. Every child in Kenya, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to play the game they love,” he said.

He affirmed committement to promoting women’s football at all levels, from grassroots to elite, by increasing funding for women’s leagues, enhancing visibility through media partnerships, and providing equal opportunities for women coaches and referees. He also aims to inspire young girls to pursue football and ensure they have the same opportunities to excel as their male counterparts.

“Importantly, we must acknowledge the immense potential in our women football. The Junior Starlets are currently in Dominican Republic preparing to debut in FIFA World Cup, a remarkable milestone, which gives a hint of how much more we can achieve, with proper and purposeful investment in our girls’ football,” he explained.

On building a culture of professionalism, Alila believes in elevating the standards of elite leagues, making them competitive and attractive for both players and fans. He intends to establish clear guidelines for club management, financial sustainability, and player contracts, prioritizing the release of league management from the federation.

“This I promise to prioritize, as it is a proven good practice all over the world where football is thriving. FKF must be a regulator, not a micro-manager of our leagues,” asserted Alila.

Alila also emphasized on the welfare of football stakeholders, advocating for fair wages, comprehensive health insurance, and support systems for players, referees, and coaches, including mental health resources, career development programs, and retirement plans.

To ensure effective governance and management, the aspirant plans to implement independent and functional committees to oversee the federation’s day-to-day activities, focusing on key areas such as youth development, women’s football, grassroots initiatives, and professional leagues.

These committees will operate with autonomy and accountability, allowing the federation to respond swiftly and effectively to the needs of the football community.