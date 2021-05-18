Disturbing:I found my husband having sex with our main customer in our shop

My name is Irene and my husband, Michael and I owned a shoe and clothes shop which was our means of livelihood.

We had very good and loyal customers among them, a woman named Njoki who would buy goods in large scale and go sell them herself in her village. Her purchases were a big boost to our business.

One evening, my husband received a call from a person who I did not know and he immediately told that person that he was going to meet them.

He stormed out of our house and left. He stayed out for more than three hours and he came back at 11pm. I asked him where he had been and he said he was at our shop.

“I had gone to make some sales to Njoki, she called and said it was urgent,” my husband said.

I did not quite believe him because he had overstayed in the shop. That night I tried to get him into a bedroom mood and he declined to even kiss me. He seemed satisfied which was odd since my hubby was a lover of sex. I sensed a red flag but decided to not make a big deal out of it since I did not want to anger my husband.

In the days that followed, his behavior became a habit where he would leave the house at 8pm and return few minutes before midnight and tell me some customers had called him. We were closing our shop at 6pm and therefore I started doubting his version of selling clothes past business hours.

As usual, he would come back and refuse to make love to me and it even went to worse when he would come back and started sleeping on the couch. Tension heightened in our marriage and I began now to worry of our union.

I called my mother-in-law and told her that my husband was coming home late and did not want anything to do with me. She loved me as her daughter-in-law and she had given me advices to use in my marriage before.

She said that I needed to go to Doctor Mugwenu so that he could help me solve my marital woes since she had always sought his help when she was troubled in marriage. Doctor Mugwenu is a traditional doctor who has spell casting powers and also the ability to catch cheating partners.

For the sake of my marriage, I decided to call Doctor Mugwenu on +254 740637248 and after narrating my concerns to him, he told me to meet him the next day.

I met him together with my mother-in-law and the doctor told us that the only way to find out if my husband was seeing another woman was by sticking him to her when they would make love. I agreed and he performed several love spells and told me to wait for his next sex escapade.

The next evening my husband as usual left at 8pm without alerting me. I was cooking supper waiting to know if he was cheating on me. No sooner had he left that my phone rang.

“Irene come quickly to your shop, your husband is wailing with another woman and people have gathered here,” someone called me.

I ran to the shop where a crowd was spectating my husband and Njoki being stuck. I was taken aback by the scene. I did not ever imagine that my husband was having sex with our customer in our own shop.

They were so embarrassed and in pain and few moments later, Doctor Mugwenu unstuck them where they both begged for pardon from me. I forgave my husband and as for Njoki, I have never seen her again. My husband now is a good man and treats me right.

