…”We WILL NOT ACCEPT A RIGGED ELECTION” – Raila WARNS Uhuru



Cord leader Raila Odinga has warned Jubilee government against any attempts to use IEBC in rigging the 2017 general election.

He told the ruling coalition to stick by the recommendations of the joint parliamentary committee formed in June to chart the path for IEBC reforms.

Raila said that the law which was negotiated to usher in a new electoral commission is irreversible, adding that the deal must be honoured without fail.

“No other dubious means should be used to alter the recommendations of the parliamentary committee,” Raila said.

He accused Jubilee of orchestrating what he termed as ‘the hiring of a failed company to audit the voters register’.

The IEBC recently awarded KPMG a tender to audit the voters register.

Raila made the comments on Saturday during the funeral service of Mama Mary Demba Osiema in Lula village, Ugunja sub-county.

He said that the electoral reforms deal recommended the use of Biometric Voter registration that will necessitate electronic voter identification.

“Each and every voter must be identified electronically during the voting process to ascertain their eligibility,” Raila said.

The Opposition leader said that the listing of voter electronically will avert rigging during the August 8 poll.

He insisted that they will not accept anything less than a free, fair and credible election process.

“Kenyans will not accept a rigged election. Any plan to rig the coming elections must be rejected,” said Raila.

The ODM leader condemned the violence witnessed during the recent elections of Jubilee grassroot officials.



Raila made a commitment that the opposition team will advocate for peace before, during and after the scheduled poll.

“We want everybody to be peaceful during this campaign period. This is why we are condemning the chaotic Jubille Party elections,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to behave in a civil manner and uphold peaceful campaigns to avoid a replica of 2007/08 post-election violence.

He challenged Kenyan leaders to follow the example of peaceful elections in Ghana among other African countries that have peaceably voted out incumbents.

Raila was accompanied by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi who said that KPMG failed to competently audit suspected financial flaws at Mumias Sugar Company.

“The company has only been associated with failed states in Africa. We cannot allow Kenya to be involved with them,” said Wandayi.

He said that the contract awarded to a Dubai-based firm for the printing of ballot papers must also be revoked.