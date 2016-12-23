Wajir Town Comes to A STANDSTILL as ODM’s Hon Noor Abdirashid Rocks Town

This morning the air was all but sucked out of the place in Wajir as Noor Abdirashid, Wajir East parliamentary seat front runner landed in town, there was an unusual traffic jam only comparable to jogoo road, rush our traffic and the hubbub from the hooting motorists and singing crowds fill the air.

The youthful wajir ODM point man received a ticker-tape parade that saw a charged crowd, chanting his name throng the airport road to Alimaow where local dancers were entertaining guests who came for his come coming ceremony.

The mombasa based business man has been giving the incumbent sleepless nights as his popularity seem to rise above everybody for the last few months. The Altruistic young Aspirant who is Known for his philanthropic behaviour has organised and funded various projects including youth empowerment project, he recently bought uniforms and other sport wares for the 5 teams in wajir County.

Noor who made several stop overs before his final destination, used the opportunity to sell the ODM campaign agenda and at some point imitated Baba in his usual comic and cheerful jig” kumekucha, kumepambauka, jogoo imewika mara 3, tufukuze wezi, claiming that the Jubilee government added an insult to an already injured Northeast,by making the country a police state and increased the rates of enforced disappearances, home invasions and detentions with out trial, he further challenged the people present to Name any one project, launched by jubilee in the whole Region a part from what he termed as “toy tablets” which is very different from the laptop they promised and projects inherited from the Grand coalition government.

Just like Governor Joho who is a close freind of his, Noor requested Baba to take a rest from Northeastern politics as he will do it for him and assured the opposition leader that he will invest time and money to make sure all ODM supporters will get voters card.

The aspirant also promised to hold county wide rallies to drum up support for ODM in the coming days.