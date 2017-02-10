VIOLENT ATTACKS in Nakuru as Jubilee Party Aspirants Hire Mungiki to TERRORIZE Opponets

The dirty side of elections reared its ugly head when a Jubilee Party aspirant was assaulted by a group of youths allied to County Assembly Speaker Susan Kihika.

The incident comes hot on the heels of another one in which James Kariuki, the driver of Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria, suffered a broken arm when he was attacked by supporters of his boss’ rival during voter mobilisation in Free Area estate last weekend. Mr Kariuki is admitted in Kijabe Mission Hospital.

Kariuki was attacked by supporters of Benson Mwangi, who is eyeing the Nakuru Town East parliamentary seat.

In the latest incident, Hezron Manyara, who is vying for the Biashara ward seat, suffered head injuries, a broken rib and a black eye during an incident at Chrome Lounge in the wee hours of yesterday morning. According to a report recorded at Central Police Station, Mr Manyara was attacked by three members of Ms Kihika’s #Team 100%.

Kihika is gunning for the Nakuru senatorial seat on a Jubilee Party ticket and has put together a formidable campaign team across the county, including the #Team 100% and #Team Mama, which residents have claimed are made up of supporters who are over-zealous in their handling of people.

The report indicated that Mr Manyara was attacked by the three – Joseph Kingoina alias Kongolo, George Muigai and Anthony Koskei – after dropping off a passenger at the entertainment spot located on Oginga Odinga Street.

Speaking at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital where he was receiving treatment, Manyara said the three well-built men descended on him with kicks and blows the moment they set eyes on him. “I had only expressed my reservations about having outsiders fronting Ms Kihika’s campaign, which was my view on the ongoing campaigns,” he said yesterday.

Area police boss Joshua Omukata confirmed that the incident was reported at the police station as OB/4/9/21/17 and that police were looking for the three men. “Mr Manyara reported the incident in the wee hours of the morning. We are investigating the circumstances under which he was assaulted,” Mr Omukata said. When The Standard contacted Kihika, she said she had heard about the incident but did not know exactly what had happened.