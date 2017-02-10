VIDEO: Raila TRIMPHATIC Entry into Garissa, Somali Community DUMPS Uhuru Duale Jubilee







Cord leader Raila Odinga yesterday said Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has turned against him, after he groomed him into politics and even financed his MP election campaigns.

Raila said that in 2007 Duale was a “nobody” but he made him what he is today.

Stabbed me in the back

“I personally picked up Duale [from Mombasa] and took him to one of the sheikhs in Garissa town and a group of renowned elders and prevailed upon them to support Duale for then Dujis constituency parliamentary seat, which he subsequently won on the ODM ticket,” he said.

“But unfortunately Duale, a political novice then, is now among those going round the country abusing and calling me all manner of names. I leave all this to God.”

Dining with my rivals

Raila said Duale is now dancing and dining with President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto who were against him when Raila supported him for MP.

The Cord leader expressed confidence of winning the presidential election and warned the Jubilee Party against attempts at rigging.

He rubbished claims by the government that al Shabaab stole BVR kits during a raid at an AP post in Mandera on February 2.

Raila said this was a plot by the Uhuru government to feed the kit with a fake list ahead of the August 8 election.

“We are warning Jubilee that we will not allow them to steal our votes because they will really have it rough,” he said.

Raila congratulated the newly elected Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as Farmajo.

He said when he takes over office he will work closely with the Somalia leader and ensure that the Kenya-Somalia border is re-opened to improve trade between the two nations.

The Cord leader said he will also withdraw Kenyan troops from Somalia so they can protect the porous border.