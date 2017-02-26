This strange doing rounds on social media captures image of First Lady caught in chaotic milee during President Uhuru’s rally. What exactly happened? this is dangerous and disrespective to our first lady.
Watch video keenly from 16th seconds to the end…
Video: Uhuru ABANDONS ‘First Lady’ Margret in Chaotic Milee during Jubilee Rally!
This strange doing rounds on social media captures image of First Lady caught in chaotic milee during President Uhuru’s rally. What exactly happened? this is dangerous and disrespective to our first lady.
Comments
Sirare says
Si yeye