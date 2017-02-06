Uhuru TARGETING CORD and NASA Leadership in the fake WAR AGAINST Drugs at the Coast

Siaya Senator James Orengo has said the Jubilee administration has failed miserably in the fight against drugs at the Coast.

Orengo termed the government a “paper tiger” when it comes to the war on drugs.

He said on Monday that the anti-drug campaign at the Coast is fraudulent and is politically motivated.

The Senator accused the Jubilee administration of targeting Cord and NASA leadership in the Coast.

“Jubilee has lost its campaigns in Western Kenya, in Kajiado and Narok and is fighting for space and recognition at the Coast,” he said

“They have failed miserably in the Coast as recently demonstrated by by-elections held in Kilifi County after induced defections,” he added.

He said the State should stop threatening the Opposition but instead if they have evidence against someone to prosecute them in the Court of Law.

“Jubilee is targeting CORD/NASA leadership in the Coast on everything and anything,” the Senator said.

“In the beginning a cocktail of election petition was sponsored against targeted individuals but which were subsequently dismissed by the Courts. Trumped up charges were then instituted but were quashed by the High Court sitting in Malindi and Nairobi”, he added.

The Senator said the Government needs to deploy stringer measures if they want to win the war against drugs in the country.

“They can fight the drug menace by closing our borders to any form of illegal trade and drug trafficking. They have the police, the Army, the Air force and the Navy”, he said.

The Jubilee administration has announced that it will take a tough stance on drugs in the Coast.

This came after four suspected drug barons based in the region were extradited to the US by Kenyan law enforcement.

“We shall not allow the lives of youth and those of their families to be destroyed by drug barons…and youth should look for jobs and shun the menace,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

About 100,000 youths in the Coast region are said to be addicted to drugs.

Uhuru noted that the county has been turned into a drugs capital so immediate action must be taken.

His call came after four men charged with running a heroin trafficking ring were extradited to the United States.

Baktash Akasha and his brother Ibrahim were arrested two years ago alongside foreigners Gulam Hussein and Vijaygiri Goswami, in a US-led sting operation.