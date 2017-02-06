Uhuru TARGETING CORD and NASA Leadership in the fake WAR AGAINST Drugs at the Coast

Siaya Senator James Orengo has said the Jubilee administration has failed miserably in the fight against drugs at the Coast.
Orengo termed the government a “paper tiger” when it comes to the war on drugs.
He said on Monday that the anti-drug campaign at the Coast is fraudulent and is politically motivated.
The Senator accused the Jubilee administration of targeting Cord and NASA leadership in the Coast.
“Jubilee has lost its campaigns in Western Kenya, in Kajiado and Narok and is fighting for space and recognition at the Coast,” he said
“They have failed miserably in the Coast as recently demonstrated by by-elections held in Kilifi County after induced defections,” he added.
He said the State should stop threatening the Opposition but instead if they have evidence against someone to prosecute them in the Court of Law.
“Jubilee is targeting CORD/NASA leadership in the Coast on everything and anything,” the Senator said.
“In the beginning a cocktail of election petition was sponsored against targeted individuals but which were subsequently dismissed by the Courts. Trumped up charges were then instituted but were quashed by the High Court sitting in Malindi and Nairobi”, he added.
The Senator said the Government needs to deploy stringer measures if they want to win the war against drugs in the country.
“They can fight the drug menace by closing our borders to any form of illegal trade and drug trafficking. They have the police, the Army, the Air force and the Navy”, he said.
The Jubilee administration has announced that it will take a tough stance on drugs in the Coast.
This came after four suspected drug barons based in the region were extradited to the US by Kenyan law enforcement.
“We shall not allow the lives of youth and those of their families to be destroyed by drug barons…and youth should look for jobs and shun the menace,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said.
About 100,000 youths in the Coast region are said to be addicted to drugs.
Uhuru noted that the county has been turned into a drugs capital so immediate action must be taken.
His call came after four men charged with running a heroin trafficking ring were extradited to the United States.
Baktash Akasha and his brother Ibrahim were arrested two years ago alongside foreigners Gulam Hussein and Vijaygiri Goswami, in a US-led sting operation.
Comments
Raila amolo mkundu says
Cord and nasa politicians must be allowed to do mihadarati business. Cord surpoters like keithi kilonzo must be allowed still iebc materials including voters card. Odm surpoters must be allowed throw atleast 8 stones at a building or a police officer.
Raila amolo mkundu says
Meant steal not still
Anonymous says
You’re an idiot
OMONDI mukundu wa ida says
Wewe unatukana baba raila amolo mkundu?
Charlie says
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-8aFpK_v-JEI/WJczWr6sINI/AAAAAAAHxqY/yVbLTQzXVFEQUCGD3GwQqOIhyxQc8JWWwCLcB/s1600/2.jpg
kingdom says
IN REAL WAR LIKE ALSHABAAB WE ARE LOOSING AND DYING DAILY BUT IN FAKE WAR OF DRUGS THEY ARE STRONG COMMANDERS.
HE BLEW AN EMPTY SHIP THAT IS LOADED WITH DRUGS DESPITE A COURT ORDER STOPPING HIM FROM DOING SO.
THE PORT IS CONTROLLED BY KYUKS AND NO KENYAN KNOWS WHAT IS INSIDE.
THEY RAISE FAKE ALLEGATIONS WITHOUT INTELLIGENCE.
KETHI STOLE IIBC RECEIPT
IN A HEAVILY GURDED BLOCK
WETANGULA WAS SHOT AT BY A BILBOARD AS IF HIS VEHICLE WAS FLYING.
MOSES JUMA SHOT HIMSELF AND DROVE TO THE CRIME SCENE WHILE DEAD.
YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED.
OMONDI says
Ask your mother to reverse your birth and be born again as a kikuyu. Kubafffff mavi tuu kwa kichwa.
Njarozady Mali says
Njoroge Omondi,you are sick and stupid
Ignatius Kerich says
If you do not support Uhuruto, then your land will be safe , your school going daughters will also be safe because Arap Mashamba will not be there to impregnate them.
During the last term–things will be TERRIBLE. One loot will be over 500 Billion. If now one can pocket 250 Billion Eurobond tax money, grab kids play ground then send Police to beat and teargassed the kids, what will Uhuru do during his final LEG? Your guess is good as mine.
Look how Kibaki sold Kenya during his last term. He grabbed , looted and was rewarded with SAVANNA Cement Factory by Chinese firm– Jubilee is out to LOOT Kenya to the last cent if they are allowed to steal the election again.Before august elwections jubilee will have drained treasury and mafia moved their stolen loot in foreign countries.
OPIYO says
IDIOT GO AND TELL THAT TO YOUR PANTYLESS MOTHER. WIDE ASS
kingdom says
you stupid kyuk.how do you tell when your mother is wearing a pant or not.it seems you sleeps with your mother and that is why you know when she is wearing a pant or no
OPIYO says
Ukweli mamako anatembea tupu where do you expect her to get one.
akinyi says
Wewe unavuta bangI sana. You sound like a mad man soo jelous of uhuruto.
Abdi says
Joho is a drug baron plain truth, let us not shy away from the truth.
Njarozady Mali says
Sonko,Harun Mwau, Mary Wamboi na hawa mafala suporters wa jubilee wanatoka Coast? Mbona hawaja enda kutangaza hiyo vita ya drugs Central?Coast inawenyewe.
james D says
why worry and hon Muthama will take over after kasaliti kalonzo who trusts Kajudas Watermelon malenge za ukambani.
Kalonzo Musyoka plans to bolt out of CORD and run for the presidency as a solo candidate
– His Wiper Party bigwigs have warned him against such a move saying he will be alone in the mission
– Kalonzo is among the three CORD co-principals together with Raila Odinga and Moses Wetangula
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been warned that he will be alone should he break away from CORD.
iso says
why the issue of drug is only mentioned while in coast? Uhuru was there 2 days after failing in AU and now ruto ako uko 5days ,game yenu tunaijua you only want to keep them busy in UA useless rallies so as not to register .
P. Mulundu says
Kenyans i urge you to vote for change.
thin walls alerts says
i think the government should also arrest the land grabbers,killers, NYS looters,
eurobbond lootres, child molesters,run away fathers,,ivory traders,election fraudsters,drug barons,
health fund,rio olympic scumbags. etc..then we are going to take them seriously.
Raila amolo mkundu says
Yes I agree, raila be jail for grabbing molasses, kazi kwa vijana. Kalonzo , and muthama for grabbing land in UKambani. Wetah Japan embassy, madvd Anglo leasing ,golden bag. Raila jrn KQ cargo flight,keithi stole voters card. Joho drug dealing, kingi 51 millions theft. Kidero mumias theft. Ida odinga kibera cdf money etc.
thin walls alert says
@raila amolo the fake one. did u eat brain tumour for breakfast???
stick to ur lane am way above ur league…jigger dented moron, u thnk ur
smart? ur nathing buh a poor pig sodomiser…ur having a delusion of reasoning.
ur jubilee scumbags stinks to the highest heavens!!! for heavens sakes why defile
pigs,goats,chicken, and small babies and grannies.???/
Raila amolo mkundu says
You forgot to mention my long filthy 4skin that I use to spread bacteria and hiv virus when doing jaboya with your mothers.
thin walls alerts says
sorry to dissapoint u am not from luo/turkana or teso tribes….once again u av proven
u JAPIDIOTS thrives on assumption that everyone who is against jubilee
must be a luo, how shallow. bdw am a mijikenda so go ahead and insult me.
Dume says
The only stupid mijikenda but I doubt try to trace your origin
Raila amolo mkundu says
Wewe ni jahluo. We can smell your flithy 4skin all the way here. You reason like jaboya product. You are a typical jahluo idiot.
MWACHITI JEFFA says
boss don’t force pple kuwa waluo msenge wewe..2 wrongs don’t make a right, take your parents as an example.
.
and by the way ain’t your ass jealous of the amount of shit that just came out of your mouth?
retards pia can call pple names. sis coast hatuwataki ,fake title deeds, fake projects, from ukunda to kilifi, mshomoroni tu
jomvu kuu, dima hadi lamu hamna kura huku ukiumwa piga punyeto.