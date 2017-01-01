Uhuru SUFFERS BIG BLOW as Moi DISMISSES Jubilee’s Change of Election Law to allow MANNUAL BACK-UP

Kanu has rejected the contested electoral laws that were passed by the National Assembly and which the Senate has referred to the courts of public opinion.

National chairman Gideon Moi said the mode of transmitting election results must be electrical and not manual.

“That is the format of transmitting election results that we want IEBC to adopt. That is the way to go and nothing short of that,” he said on Saturday.

Alterations to the Election Laws (Amendments) Act 2016 arose out of a negotiated agreement reached between Cord and Jubilee that ended the anti-IEBC protests last year.

The settlement was midwifed by the Joint Select Committee on the IEBC led by Senators James Orengo (Siaya) and Kiraitu Murungi (Meru).

The changes that include a manual backup system for voter identification and results transmission and the timeliness for the acquisition of election ICTs, significantly alter the Act.

The Kriegler Commission of Inquiry largely blamed the 2008 post-election violence on the use of a manual voting system and recommended major electoral reforms, among them the use of technology, in subsequent elections.

Gideon said the Kanu will reject any attempts by Jubilee to revert to the manual system.

He said there are plans to bring Kanu back from its lost glory during the 2017 general elections, adding that the Kanu brigade will take the country by storm.

“Which way Kanu will be decided by wananchi [but] we are back to our roots,” he said.

Gideon noted that the Brexit wind began in Britain. then moved to the US where the unlikely Republican Donald Trump won the elections, before going to Gambia and Ghana.

“The wind is now moving into Kenya,” he said.

He was speaking during the Teso Cultural Day at Kakemer Secondary School grounds in Teso North.

He urged residents to ensure Kanu aspirants get into Parliament in 2017 and to commit themselves in the party’s planned revamp.