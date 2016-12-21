SHOCK: Uhuru Presidential Guard REVEALS Plans of ASSASSINATING Raila Top Allies Hon Junet and Hon Millie Odhiambo

Police officer allegedly attached to the Presidential Escort threatens to shoot ODM”s Junet Mohamed and Millie Odhiambo. COURTESY
A man claiming to be a member of the elite recce team has posted bullets picture on social media that he claimed will be used to shoot vocal opposition MPs.
Kipchirchir Alfie posted on his Facebook page that he will use three bullets against Suna East Mp Junet Mohamed and his Mbita counterpart Millie Odhiambo.
Unverified reports stated Kipchirchir schooled at Meteitei High School in Nandi County before going for further training at the Metropolitan Police College in London.
He also claimed in his Facebook to have worked for the elite Presidential unit and is currently a field commander at the Kiganjo Police Training College.
Kipchirchir has not shied from exhibiting his support for the activities of Jubilee Party despite being a police officer, if he is one.
He frequently posts pictures pausing in police helicopters and on motorbikes.
Last year during the ODM and Kanu demonstrations against IEBC he posted, “Some idiot went to the streets to demonstrate. He is now dead. A mother lost a son, a new widow in town, probably orphans left behind because of a stupid fool. Na bado….. Akili hamtumii (Sick).
He has always supported police to use violence against unarmed civilians demonstrating on the streets.
On 27th August this year he also posted, “I don’t subscribe to this con (Pastor David Awuor) but i have to agree he has beaten me hands down. The mere fact that i was part of the overseeing security team yet i believe him not killed it. By the way this guy must be illuminati… he is a crowd puller. prophet for president. (sick).”
Efforts to reach police spokesman to verify the man’s identity bore no fruits. When we receive a response we will update this story.
Comments
Khalwaleist says
The killer is a cousin to William Kipchirchir Samoei Ruto……..a family of killers!!
George says
Investigation should be carried on such characters.
Arap towet says
calling our own a killer yet you are hungry for our votes. we’re on the lookout and we’ve not voted yet.. talking anyhowly as if you’ll direct our hands where to drop our votes..Oam biat kot komalak kelat.
Anonymous says
Captain Luke Oyugi picture above died with Saitoti and Ojode.
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
Kipchirchir we have our brothers in that force who can take care of you. I ask you to pay a short visit to Rwanda.
Anonymous says
And you careless for the deaths of saitoti, ojode and oyugi since the main suspect is ua father you idiot.
Sonkoli bovuli says
http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2o55dz
Anonymous says
He is exercising his freedom of thought juz like that bitch…
RICHARD ARAP says
Reckless government like kanu style let them try, I believe what RAO said uhuruto are taking us back no body now can dispute that Rao sio muongo ako na shingo ndefu kama ya twiga anaona mbali pongezi BABA 2017 wakenya wenye nia njema tubadilishe serikali please .Kutit ab chego ongesoru emet kogemalenech piek mogetinye togoch eng emet komugul.
RICHARD ARAP says
When the patience of good Kenyans will be out ,what will happen cannot be told to our children in future it will be like Liberia during Samuel doe. People in government don’t reason out as leaders but fighters. They only fight opposition daily no any other a gender then they blame RAO we have eyes let them joke kila jambo lina mwisho.
Gbagbo in icc says
Stupid policeman! Guns don’t kill people but people kill people…be careful what u wish for others(read death n killings) coz it might come back to you. Watch what ur saying and planning u idiot of a cop.
Kemboi says
Leave kipchirchir alone.
Anonymous says
these mentally sick guy should use the bullets to shoot his ass.
Anonymous says
Mhmm
maturity says
that is captain Luke….
Haki Kenya today you are just bitter rumor
monger. sasa hio picha niya
Longonya says
Arap Towet, there is nothing like anyhowly and for ua information we don’t drop votes but we cast them