SHOCK: Uhuru Presidential Guard REVEALS Plans of ASSASSINATING Raila Top Allies Hon Junet and Hon Millie Odhiambo

Police officer allegedly attached to the Presidential Escort threatens to shoot ODM”s Junet Mohamed and Millie Odhiambo. COURTESY

A man claiming to be a member of the elite recce team has posted bullets picture on social media that he claimed will be used to shoot vocal opposition MPs.

Kipchirchir Alfie posted on his Facebook page that he will use three bullets against Suna East Mp Junet Mohamed and his Mbita counterpart Millie Odhiambo.

Unverified reports stated Kipchirchir schooled at Meteitei High School in Nandi County before going for further training at the Metropolitan Police College in London.

He also claimed in his Facebook to have worked for the elite Presidential unit and is currently a field commander at the Kiganjo Police Training College.

Kipchirchir has not shied from exhibiting his support for the activities of Jubilee Party despite being a police officer, if he is one.

He frequently posts pictures pausing in police helicopters and on motorbikes.

Last year during the ODM and Kanu demonstrations against IEBC he posted, “Some idiot went to the streets to demonstrate. He is now dead. A mother lost a son, a new widow in town, probably orphans left behind because of a stupid fool. Na bado….. Akili hamtumii (Sick).

He has always supported police to use violence against unarmed civilians demonstrating on the streets.



On 27th August this year he also posted, “I don’t subscribe to this con (Pastor David Awuor) but i have to agree he has beaten me hands down. The mere fact that i was part of the overseeing security team yet i believe him not killed it. By the way this guy must be illuminati… he is a crowd puller. prophet for president. (sick).”

Efforts to reach police spokesman to verify the man’s identity bore no fruits. When we receive a response we will update this story.