BREAKING: Uhuru Jubilee Surrogate FOUND In Illegal Possession of IEBC Voter Registration materials in Bungoma registering Ugandans

A man found in illegal possession of IEBC voter registration material on Tuesday was arrested by ODM supporters and handed over to Flying Squad officers in Bumula.

Elias Maina Makori is said to have been registering voters across the five wards in the constituency in Bungoma, yet he is not an IEBC official or agent.

Police and their CID counterparts took him to an unknown location for questioning.

Bumula OCPD Julius Muthini refused to talk to the press about the matter.

Unconfirmed reports allege that Makori is an aide to MP aspirant Mwambu Mabonga.

But Mabonga denied this claim, saying his PA is Ezekiel Kuloba.

Bumula MP Boniface Otsiula asked police to carry out investigations and bring all those behind double registration in the area to book.

Otsiula claimed Makori was among people being used to register Ugandans in Kenya to vote in the August 8 poll.

”I call upon Bungoma county commissioner Joshua Chepchineg and the regional IEBC coordinator to move with speed since residents are wondering how someone who is not an official of the IEBC can be found wit voter registration materials,” he said.

The incident comes in the wake of concern by Bungoma leaders that some politicians are ferrying Ugandans to the country for registration.

Bungoma has registered 49,000 voters so far in the country wide exercise that began on January 16 and will end on February 14.