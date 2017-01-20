Uhuru ASHAMED of TOURING Kenya, Other than Electricity Connection He Has NOTHING to Tell Voters even those in Rift Valley and Central

I heard President Kenyatta and his deputy are on a country wide tour to mobilize Kenyans to register as voters.

Hopefully on their expedition, President Kenyatta and Ruto will pass by Wayiaki way. There, they will find young graduates holding up signs looking for employment. Those young Kenyans and millions of others are still waiting for those 1 million annual jobs Jubilee promised to create.

Hopefully, the presidential motorcade comprising of expensive SUV, some stocked with the latest medical equipment to make sure that no sickness can come near the Head of State, will stop by Kenyatta national hospital. There, they will find suffering and sickling Kenyans, at the mercies of fate, and some have died, since the government refused to pay doctors.

As the Head of state snakes his way out of the city. Hopefully they will stop by a shop somewhere in Kiambu to buy a packet of flour: they will find that it’s not Shs 90 as they promised in 2013.

Hopefully this tour will take Uhuru to Nyandarua. There he will find Mama Lucy Njeri, the mother of Kimani Wanyike, a Kenyan soldier killed in Somalia and Uhuru’s government have refused to pay the benefits of those departed Kenyan worries, whose family are now living in poverty.

Hopefully Uhuru will pass by Marakwet, there, the citizens will show him the road where Murkomen’s car was stuck. That is the same road Murkomen swore Uhuru was to fix in 2014. Before leaving Marakwet, Mr. Kenyatta will come face to face with starvation and hunger. He will realize that the Shs 10 billion money his government allocates for drought is being used to build Taj Mahal in Sugoi and not feeding those in needs.

Hopefully the president’s tour will lead him to familiar territories: those regions he has launched and relaunched projects in. I hope to stops by Webuye paper mill, which has never worked since he reopened it. Hopefully he will be at the coast and say something about those fake title deeds he gave residents of the coast.

From east to west; north to south. From the mountain to the valley; the highlands to the shores of the lake, Kenyans are economically hurting burdened with higher taxes, higher inflation, stagnant economy, companies laying off workers as other move abroad. Millions of youths are unemployed, the middle aged are struggling to stay afloat, healthcare is in chaos.

The truth of the matter is simple: Jubilee has failed to deliver on their 2013 campaign pledges. They do not deserve another five years in government.