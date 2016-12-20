TRENDING VIDEO: Uhuru INSULTED Raila, now PAYBACK TIME as Hon Millie Odiambo INSULTS son Jomo BADLY, SHAME on Uhuru

President Uhuru got his match in Hon Millie Odhiambo, the Mbita MP insulted Uhuru so badily weeks after Uhuru insulted Opposition chief Raila Odinga. Watch Wakili Millie take on the son of Jomo for turning a hon house into a police state.







I see nothing wrong with what Millie Mabona has done.Hypocrites should give us a break!

Uhuru Kenyatta may be the president yes,but he’s the one who together with his deputy,have steadily degraded the office of the presidency and the entire institution that is the presidency to such low levels.That a president who ordinarily should be the symbol of national unity and an embodiment of our nationalism can stand in a public rally and in his mother tongue,furiously call his opponents witches and many other unprintable epithets is reason enough for him to lose our respect.

The president and his deputy must first respect the institution of the presidency before anyone else does.If they can’t, then they should be ready to receive just as much if not more of what they give!