John Kib :>>

BUNGOMA: The tide is turning against Jubilee. The same crowd that welcomed Mudavani yesterday turned against Arap Kutenga today. Ametengwa na kufukuzwa kama burukenge. You cannot take people for granted and expect them to clap for you!!

Kenya loading…….

Muthui M >>When the Kikuyu elders told Uhuru to stop moving around with @WilliamsRuto, they had Intel that Ruto was a Polarising figure as is clearly evident

Ruto had lost the Election for Uhuru