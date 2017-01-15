EXPOSED: TOP ODM Operative Abdulahhi Musa LIFE In DANGER for EXPOSING Tribal War Lords in Garissa.

By Moha Jicho Pevu



Top ODM operative Abdullahi Musa, a close ally of Governor Hassan Joho, Hon Junet Mohammed and Hon Ahmed Imbrahim is alleged to have survived an assassination attempt last week in Nairobi. The young and abrassive Musa is a well known certified critic with massive following on twitter and Facebook.

Musa has in many occassions angered a top Jubilee dawgh and loud mouth from Garissa whom he has exposed badly over war mongering, corruption, ineptness and “using” Somali community to enrich himself. The Jubilee loud mouth was mute over attrocities committed against Somali communities especially tribal and religious profiling that also led to massive extra judicial killings.

Since last week Musa has evaded assassins twice forcing him to limit his movement. As per Mohammed Ali, the young Musa is marked BUT thank Allah for He has managed to protect Musa thus far

If anything happens to Musa, the Jubilee loud mouth will be held responsible …