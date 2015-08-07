To be President in 2022 Ruto MUST DUMP Uhuru, join Raila Kalonzo in CORD, Mt Kenya WASTING him!

One of Kenya’s finest youth leaders Hon Silas Jakakimba has asked William Ruto to join CORD if he wants to be president in 2022. He says Ruto’s route to statehouse will only be guaranteed via an alliance of all Kenyans and not the ever calculating Mt Kenya elites.

In a short post on his Facebook Timeline Jakakimba says Ruto has a realistic chance of becoming president if he joins CORD now by dumping his master now.

Many Kenyans agree with Jakakimba, with the runaway corruption in government, Ruto stop being part of the problem by stopping to ‘eat’ and join the progressive change movement to guarantee Kenyans a fresh start in 2017.

Here is the post by Jakakimba.

Was thinking about Ruto’s recent remarks in Bondo, that ‘my friend Tinga needs to lend back a hand’.

So, like several folks from The Rift and Kavirondo plus huge constituencies of support bases solidly commanded by Raila Odinga country-wide, we also support William Ruto for Presidency 2022 but, I am a realist here.

However close he portends to be to H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta, he cannot get to State House via the current carrot of taking a sandy word from Central Kenya bigwigs that he will be backed by their masses come 2022. We all know they can’t. Won’t.

Fullstop

Let William Ruto jump ship at the right time, whatever that means, and join Mr. Odinga, a fine man whose word can be banked, ahead of 2017.

Once he does that, he will assuredly be one leg in State Hse. Hii ingine ya Sendro haitawezekana. And I’m glad he knows this much already.

—————————————————————————

This post assumes that Ruto will be freed from ICC case(s) soonest and that the CORD Coalition will and can remain intact with Kalonzo & Ruto being in the same team. Siasa. Pthoo.