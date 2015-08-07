To be President in 2022 Ruto MUST DUMP Uhuru, join Raila Kalonzo in CORD, Mt Kenya WASTING him!

One of Kenya’s finest youth leaders Hon Silas Jakakimba has asked William Ruto to join CORD if he wants to be president in 2022. He says Ruto’s route to statehouse will only be guaranteed via an alliance of all Kenyans and not the ever calculating Mt Kenya elites.
In a short post on his Facebook Timeline Jakakimba says Ruto has a realistic chance of becoming president if he joins CORD now by dumping his master now.
Many Kenyans agree with Jakakimba, with the runaway corruption in government, Ruto stop being part of the problem by stopping to ‘eat’ and join the progressive change movement to guarantee Kenyans a fresh start in 2017.
Here is the post by Jakakimba.
Was thinking about Ruto’s recent remarks in Bondo, that ‘my friend Tinga needs to lend back a hand’.
So, like several folks from The Rift and Kavirondo plus huge constituencies of support bases solidly commanded by Raila Odinga country-wide, we also support William Ruto for Presidency 2022 but, I am a realist here.
However close he portends to be to H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta, he cannot get to State House via the current carrot of taking a sandy word from Central Kenya bigwigs that he will be backed by their masses come 2022. We all know they can’t. Won’t.
Fullstop
Let William Ruto jump ship at the right time, whatever that means, and join Mr. Odinga, a fine man whose word can be banked, ahead of 2017.
Once he does that, he will assuredly be one leg in State Hse. Hii ingine ya Sendro haitawezekana. And I’m glad he knows this much already.
—————————————————————————
This post assumes that Ruto will be freed from ICC case(s) soonest and that the CORD Coalition will and can remain intact with Kalonzo & Ruto being in the same team. Siasa. Pthoo.
kitotojaboma@NairobiKenya says
CORRECT
murkomen says
If Cordmorons played their cards right by not abusing the DP in all corners. Right now Ruto is not happy in Jubilee but He would rather stay than join the alternative where all principles Demean him at the slightest opportunity.
koskeiArapbii hotmail.com says
Ruto does not need any advice from ODM
oluochp@gmail.com says
It’s upon Ruto to decide the right direction.
mundu-wa-nyumba says
Nilisema hivyo hivyo. Thank God someone is seeing the same. Actually, the guy to advise is not Ruto but the Mt Kenya mafia, they are in for a rude shock. I said Ruto is the most clever politician than even Raila and Kalonzo. He saw what the Mt Kenya guys did to Raila when he campaigned and instead of being president himself, allowed Kibaki to leave hospital bed to become president. By then, they sang for him and called him Njaba and less than 3 years later, they abused him (….). kalonzo went in in 2007 to rescue the same Kibaki and the kikuyus even expanded GEMA so that the A was for Akamba, when time came, it took just one word from Michuki, the rest is history. I don’t want to talk abt Jaramogi refusing to take presidency with Kenyatta in Kapenguria, only to be treated like refuse; Moi standing with Kenyatta only for the same Kikuyus to start the ‘change-constitution song’ to block him from taking over after Mzee. I guarantee the Kikuyus that Ruto is smarter and wiser. He will use you to build himself the way he did to Raila and Moi, and at the right time, he will join the only vehicle that is sure to take him to statehouse in 2022-Raila. Hope Mt Kenya mafia are now planning but now ujanja wenu umejulikana. You will be left with no option but to go to the opposition in 2017. Mudavadi and Kalonzo hata wakikataa to support Baba, with Ruto and Baba’s nationwide suppot, 2017 is secured. Now you better plan to steal the election.
Nyagol Erastus Odongo says
Mr Ruto Is Too Young 2 Be President Of Kenya So The Right Thing For Him To Do Is This
1:he Must Join Cord So That Hon Raila To Be President In 2017
Anonymous says
why do you always dream about being rigged ?
arc populist says
2017 is not the right time.no place for Ruto n kalonzo at da same time.
Ochieng says
So that Ruto is like “condom” used to have sex with awoman your quite unsure of her health status.
In many occasions,I have always raised alarms behind Peter Kenneth’s political silence since the bruished 2013 general elections.I see something sinister over this.
From my calculations,Peter Kenneth is currently under political store.He will explode like a grenade immediately after 2017 elections.
The house of “mumbi” has secretely annointed him as the best to succeed Kenyatta,leave alone Ruto.
Mlalahoi says
There is a lot of truth in ur analysis. WR should read the writing on the wall
Kipsoroi says
URP technocrats should think and re-think. The road to ’17 poll is rough, steep, muddy, forested and thugs-invested… There’s no guaranteed reciprocal vote in ’22. This’s no rumours. Curse me if you wish, after all the truth is bitter. Join forces with ODM, WDP and like-minded and non-ethnicised political subscription….. I foresee URP and Ruttos entering highway to political oblivion…. Buy my idea and implement it. Make hay while the sun shines. The few cases so far observed have shown that URP-TiNA marriage has and will never survive the tests of times. UNION4CONVINIENCE! Amemwaa ile ndakiin kemwa kekas.period.
Mheshimiwa says
Kenya is a tribal society…. Make your bed with the fellow ignorant comrade
Anzo says
Don’t pretend to advise the dp with your ignorance.Fact is,joining rao,is a direct ticket to the opposition.The odinga dynasty is made of the protest genre.For 50 yrs plus,they have been unable to form or work with govt.They have jelously limited the space for any other luo to give alternative leadership.Anytime they joined govt.they left in a huff,except during the grand coalition when rao became opposition within govt.moi and kibaki became presidents as the odingas stayed put in the protest cycle! Uhuruto were born,schooled and took power as the odingas continued to promise their followers statehouse.At one time rao was young turk,then baba,and now babu.With all his experience,one obama, declared him hypocritical,throwing him yet again into opposition in 2017.Ruto can leave govt if he wants to try the odinga doctrine,where no govt is good enough.Meanwhile the country has continued to make great milestones as the odinga genre tries to okoa everything.Ruto should continue to kusema na kutenda as opposed to okoa-ring everything but themselves. 5 generations of opportunity wasted.A new generation is already in power and the odinga genre is still promising and protesting!
Anonymous says
the jakakimbas should just realize hw tribal kenya is before playing gud. wea is the prove that luos can vote any other candidate but either theirs or the one supported by baba?? hw does that make one less tribal considering that voting is reserved ony for the mature. wat else wud make a whole community vote together wen they r so distict on evry other area of live but tribalism?? lets not burry our heads tribalism is everywea n hurts all of us equally
Kipsoroi says
DP avumilie. Marriage engineered for convenience. Like acouple where Wife is regarded as lesser being, He has to see things being done…… But surely , how do yo dxpect him to rebell yet ICC force is uknown…
washingtone orogo says
i want to come to agreement with some of you guys.There is no day that the house of Mumbi will suport outsider.Ruto should be opportunistic,join hands with Rao com 2017 and see the reciprocation come 2022.We are all aware that the silence of Peter Kenneth is a direct indication that something is cooking in the house of Mumbi who is likely to pick some1like Moi’s son to be the running mate. Ruto have worked with Raila in the past hence no big deal.
meshack Odhiambo says
Politics is a very clean game if joined with pure hearts….Samoei wuod Ruto must prove his smartness by supporting Nyanza for him to access to State house.erokamano
meshack Odhiambo says
seth brown says
I Lov Xum Guys Coz They R Pestimistic,the Silence Of Pk Indicates Smthng Is Cooking In The House Of Mumbi.Ruto Shd Mek Decision Quickly And Join Forces With Odinga
Dismas says
ruto yu hav sunk in the Indian Ocean.Only God can rescue you
IZO MORIO says
RUTO IS A SMART GUY N HE WILL MAKE HIS OWN CHOISE WEN TYM IS RYT,
macharia says
i promise the jakakibas n the opposition that ths tyme around things r different n come 2022 mt kenya will FULLY support DP ruto so tafuteni uwongo mwingine mdanganye wale wasioelewa
nyakwar malala says
My brothers, don’t advice dp,I know how good he is,with him there is change and good things can be be in place. I hear you talking of 2022,who knows if we will be there but listen very carefully we all know how things are done in Kenya today if dp is sure of statehouse with mumbi’s house it is well this thing called leadership is not that you wake up and get there , things must be planned and planned well. Let the guy celebrate and rejoice over his tribulations and after that we will come to politics
Solomon samoei says
ruto must get to statehouse come 2022 wheather the luos lyke it or not
Anonymous says
Mr Ruto has already supported Akwambo in 2007 . Mr kwambo thefore has the debts of Ruto which must reciprocate whether Ruto support or not
Anonymous says
They fired him took him to icc and advocated for their arrest removed kalenjins from mauforest without compesation and now want him back to surport them that call themseld cord? unless they outline their agenda on what they can do for kenyans the plain trueth is that hata sasa rao yuko na surport akioutline agenda zake vizuri vile atafanyia wakenya hatamhitaji ruto 2017 if utabili wangu ni 50% against 48% hiyo asilimia 3% nikidogo kuget ni rahisi