‘You are a thief’ – Fearless Governor Joho tells DP Ruto



Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho has told Deputy President William Ruto in his face that he is a shameless thief who does not deserve to lead this nation.

Speaking during the opposition aspirant caucus at the Bomas of Kenya, Joho asked Ruto to explain how he acquired his massive wealth during his short stay at the as DP.

Joho reiterated that he is ready to assoil himself by explaining how he acquired each and every coin in his account. He also blamed DP Ruto for being used as a puppet by the Uhuru administration while his Kalenjin people are suffering back at home.

Joho who drove himself to Bomas assured Kenyans that even if the international audit firm came to audit each and every of the opposition leaders, they’ll never be implicated in any corrupt deals.

“I want to tell Arap Mashamba (William Ruto) that he is a thief and should, therefore explain the source of his wealth. Let his tell Kalenjins if he is in government for them or for himself. I want to tell him that I don’t fear him” He said.