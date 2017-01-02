EXPOSED: TOP STATEHOUSE Operatives to SELL OFF Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu to a Mt Kenya Billionare Socialite

Top Jubilee operatives to sell off the Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu city.

The Mall, situated in Kisumu City, is a Vision 2030 project.

The construction is complete and it ought to have been handed over. 70 per cent of the spaces have been booked; yet there has been delays in handing it over so that it accrues more debts and be auctioned cheaply.

Officials in the ministry of devolution, Attorney General’s office and Office of the President are colluding to sell the mall cheaply to a prominet Mt Kenya mafia- billionare socialite , who is said to be creating the sabotage using his influence within GoK to have it.

The idea of a mixed use Mall in Kisumu started in the 70s and land was set aside for it. The Lake Basin Mall was first mooted in 1982; but a policy of deliberate economic sabotage saw it remain a waste for the next 30 years until it was again revived as a Vision 2030 project.

Now complete but sadly, after 35 years, it may not open as a public utility despite taxpayer funds used to construct it. Someone now want to acquire it cheaply. And he is being facilitated by the government to do so.