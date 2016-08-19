SHOCKING: Governor Kidero can’t see FILTH in Nairobi cbd despite wearing SPECTACLES Costing Shs300,000.

Kidero’s cant see Nairobi filth despite wearing Sh300k specs

A leaked optician’s invoice showing the cost of spectacles that were supplied to Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and his wife Susan has sparked furious debate about the insensitive and exorbitant spending habits of Nairobi first couple.

At the Bunge La Mwananchi along Mama Ngina street just outside the Governor’s City Hall office, furious debate erupted last evening when a document from was shown indicating an outstanding bill of Ksh197,000/- and a eye-popping outstanding Ksh309,750/- for the governor. Strangely, the same document shows Ksh250,000/- post dated cheque payment. The document is issued by eye wear designer Jeff’s Optical Limited based at the upmarket Village Market shopping mall.



While some at BLW argued that the governor is a wealthy man who can afford such expensive glasses for his eyes, one rightly questioned the Governor’s inability to see the filth in Nairobi despite wearing spectacles worth Ksh309,750/-.

At one point the discussion shifted to Governor Kidero’s embarassing habit of issuing bounced cheques to political creditors. This writer saw copies of the said bounced cheques for amounts as low as Ksh50,000/-

The Kidero’s are known to spare no expenses on the finer things in life and are known to drive exotic cars worth Ksh50 million a piece, while living in mansions worth Ksh200 million. City residents are questioning the wisdom behind such show of opulence amidst mountains of uncollected garbage, broken overflowing sewers and a generally dysfunctional metropolis.