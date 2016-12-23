SHAME: The LIES DP Ruto TOLD Citizen TV’s Hussein Mohammed EXPOSED by Government Agency

Caught on tape: THE LIES RUTO TELLS ON CAMERA FOR DECEITFUL JUBILEE GOVERNMENT
“…my fren….”
RUTO: We are transforming this country(sic). We have tarmacked up to 6000 kilometers of roads..I told you we would do it in three years!
MINISTRY OF ROADS: We have tendered for tarmacking of a total of only 500 kilometers of roads (distance similar to Nairobi to Mombasa)
RAILA ODINGA: To Hussein Mohammed of Citizen TV. Jubilee have only tarmacked 50 kilometers of road in three years as indicated on these government documents. 500 kilometers is on tender. DP Ruto lied to you and other Kenyans with a straight face. 6000 kilometers is similar to Malaba to Mombasa – ten times. There is no such tarmac project anywhere in this country.
Comments
