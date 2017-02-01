Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno vows to make sure Raila does not become President

Embattled Rongo MP Hon Dalmas Otieno has vowed to do everything within his powers to make sure Raila does not become President of Kenya.
Dalmas was speaking in a KANU meeting at a city hotel that brought together the KANU top brass
During the meeting that lasted for hours, the absentee Rongo MP whisperingly told KANU Secretary General Nick Salat that Raila Odinga will never be Kenya’s President because he excluded him from the NASA Technical and Strategy Team.
He wondered why the Premier went for his fiercest challenger former powerful University of Nairobi student leader David Osiany and left him out yet he is more experienced.
He vowed to do whatever it takes to make sure Raila does not win the August polls.
“You see, I don’t understand why Jakom chose that young man over me yet I have been in this game for long. I will do everything possible to make sure he does not become the President. What can that young man offer that I don’t have? I’ll talk to my people in Rongo and ask them to abstain from voting for him. I’ll make sure he regrets leaving me out” He said.
Nonetheless, research conducted on the ground indicates that the MP who once disappeared for a whole year is completely out of touch with constituency matters. The ground seems to have shifted to Mr. Osiany, a close ally of Prime Minister Raila Odinga, something that has given Dalmas sleepless nights.
Hon Dalmas’s sentiments come a week after he was heard telling his constituents that he was part of the NASA core team.
Also at the meeting, it was revealed that KANU will field Gideon Moi as its presidential candidate, deputized by either Dalmas or Nambale MP Chris Okemo.
Comments
Atieno says
Thankyou Mr otieno. Do not let the politial devil any where near state house. Some ignorant luos here will call you njeri from kiambu.
Sage says
Hahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!! Wewe ndiyo Njeri!!!!!!!
Atieno says
Hehehe hehehe dhaluo jinga jeuri
Moses Kuria says
Even I speak Luo better – Dada Njeri wacha ufala. What is Dhaluo
Godfrey says
si ujinyonge….
Angela Merkel says
Wewe ndiyo Atieno from Kiambu !! You seem to like that name, better than Njeri
Atieno says
It’s seem my is pissing my fellow ignorant luos. Did you prefer I be called kaluma? Becouse kaluma has golden teeth like njeri? Or do you prefer to call me kayhea like raila?
samuel owino says
Hon. Dalmas Otieno, wait time will tell
Anonymous says
He will be politically vegetative
Omondi says
Kudos Independent minded politician you will never ride alone. We are behind you.
george says
Mr. otieno ask tuju. I advice not to go rongo and preach raila not for president. Kenya is not so Democratic as u think. those pple will chop unaware. so take care before you go there and preach that gospel.
RICHARD ARAP says
Ohooooooooo!!!!!!!!!! ulikua umejificha wapi dalmas? hata watu wa Rongo walikua wanafikiria uko admitted in hospital in a foreign land kwenda huuuko bure kabisa kwenda rongo jaribu hiyo utakunia kwa suruali. Jakom left you out because you don’t have any contact with your people.
Anonymous says
Are the darling of Rongo?
Samuel .Watamu says
Mr.Dalmas,umewai Sikia Zile Cinema Za Dnt Try At Home,for U To Long Leave,better U Abstain.Dnt Try In Rongo These Pple Will Chop Off Ua …….?
Samuel .Watamu says
Dalmas, umewai ona Warning Kwa Movie Ya (Dnt Try This At Home?)these Pple Will Chop Off Ua……!!!!???
Anonymous says
Kalausi
AJOS JAVATICAN says
OMERA OTIENO,HAVE U EVER HAD OF ONE BEING BURIED ALIVE? IF NO THEN TRY WHAT U WANA TRY HERE AT RONGO.
Charles k says
https://twitter.com/SenWhitehouse/status/826602863103188993/photo/1
BESTAR says
Otieno is trying a game he is aware he will neva win.He better quite rather than waiting for regrets
Anonymous says
So hiyo whatever yake ndio nini! Bure kabisa
ombasa says
Its unfortunatel that most politicians go for their own interests. If Jakom would have pocked him( Dalmas), them he won’t be saying whatever he is saying now. Ask Otieno what he stands for as a politician
nyakwar onyona says
Dalmas Atieno we need new faces wth a nw ideas , we dnt da ideas of da oldfolk lyk u , .u either hung up ur boot or u vie 4 ward admin xawa!
olango jackonier says
I thought this man was…….but I can still see u back with fake promises i wanna tell u that ur digging ur own grave .Can’t u see people like Onyango Oloo are been born again and preaching the right gospel now u lost direction my brother. U can’t northern add or subtrac value in NASA that’s why u were left out since people needed there have value
victor says
raila will always not be thankful i ruther vote for dida bt nt raila who will ever luz
CHARLES OGUNDA says
Dalmus we are sorry for your statement ,for now we are fired up with mr OSIANY.WE ARE VERY SOOOOOOORY SIR
Lucy says
Dalmas, ask for 4givenes from the fans of the social media coz ua lyf is in danger. Xawa
RK says
Dallas is senile. When the infamous law of polygamy was enacted the baffoon ruched and married an agemate of his grand daughter.
damaris says
dalmas is suffering from amnesia.
Pius says
Dalmas Uko Sawa,raila Wl Never B President 4 This Country,
Anonymous says
Time is now mr. Dalmas you have eatem more than the owner can ignore;
even sugarcane has 2 ratoons and a total of 3 harvests,we have voted you in
severally and now…..ogik sama koro…ogik sama koro @ David Osiany has to take
the battle to the next level.
Anonymous says
R.i.p Otieno
Catherine says
Dalmas should know that he has nothing to offer anyone let alone Ringo ,he ismtoo old school and very egocentric, evil and selfish .
The best he can do is quietly and quickly edge himself out of the quagmire he is about to get himself into.
kopany says
We the people of Rongo we regret having voted you. We’re waiting for your ass. cheza mbali huko southern Sudan sio Rongo