Raila SILENT REVOLUTION Shocks Statehouse, Latest IEBC Voters Register Puts Opposition in the LEAD

Jubilee Coalition is in shock as latest IEBC data indicate CORD regions have the numbers to comfortably trounce President Uhuru Kenyatta in next year’s polls. Perhaps reason why CORD easily gave into Jubilee demands to retain the current voters register and only do a forensic audit instead of demanding new registration

Uhuru’s Central Kenya stronghold of Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri and Nyandarua counties have their current figures at 2.5Million voters. The Eastern part of Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi have their figures at 0.95M while the Rift Valley counties of Nakuru and Laikipia counties have 0.9M voters. This totals to about 4.35 million votes.

For CORD, Raila’s western stronghold of Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga counties have a total of about 1.55Million. Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira have a total of about 2.1 million votes

Makueni, Machakos, and Kitui have a total of about 1.2 Million votes adding to a total of 4.85Million votes.

The Rift Valley counties of Bomet, Kericho, Baringo, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu where Jubilee won outrightly have a tally of about 1.7M votes while coast has a tally of about 1.2M.

Average totals are about 6.05M votes for both groups.

Nairobi, Narok, Garissa, Wajir, Marsabit, Tranz Nzioa, Kajiado, Samburu, West Pokot are roughly 50-50 counties and such could be the real determinants of a winner in a run-off.

With the above figures, the 2017 race is a close call which could easily go the opposition if CORD manages to stop JUbilee from rigging.

