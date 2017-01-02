Raila ODM NEW YEAR GIFT to all Party ASPIRANTS



ODM has extended the dateline for submission of applications by aspirants seeking to participate in the February primaries.

The party had set Saturday as the dateline for all applications, but aspirants now have an extra 10 days to do so.

“Due to the long queues and increasing demand by members applying for the various seats electable in the August 2017 general election, the National Elections Board has extended the deadline for submission of application papers by 10 days,” ODM director of communications Philip Etale said.

“The board would like to make it clear that it will not be extending the deadline again after the lapse of the January 10 deadline.”

Etale said the according to board chairperson Judith Pareno, the extension is to allow the many aspirants who had been queuing at Orange House to beat Saturday’s deadline and those still travelling back to Nairobi from upcountry after the Christmas festivities time to submit their applications.

The board has directed that party officials eyeing any elective seat should vacate office latest by January 4.