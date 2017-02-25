Raila NASA Accorded HERO’s Welcome In Eldoret as Thousands of Locals Attend Rally

The National Super Alliance leaders on Saturday held their first rally at 64 Stadium in Eldoret, where they received a rousing welcome.
The leaders castigated the Jubilee government for continued corruption and insecurity in the country.
While addressing thpusands of supporters, they termed the Alliance as the better alternative.
NASA brings together leaders Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) and Musalia Mudavadi(ANC).
Raila said the Jubilee government has failed in ensuring that Kenyans have enough to eat by ignoring farmers in North rift.
“We are here to show that Eldoret is the headquarters of North Rift and the breadbasket of Kenya. It is sad that the Jubilee government continues to fail Kenyans starting with the DP’s home area,” he said.
He accused DP William Ruto for criticizing the opposition leaders for seeking to oust the government.
“Ruto is bitter about us working together to remove them from office, if he feels challenged then he should leave office and go home and let us steer the nation to greater heights,” he stated.
Raila said doctors and lectures were on strike as leaders in the government continue to loot public resources.
“They loot public money carrying it in sacks as our doctors are on strike”, said Odinga.
“Kenya is a sick country and we in NASA have the treatment. We will deal with corruption among other problems affecting Kenya,” he said.
ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi pledged that they would remain in NASA whatever the outcome of the process of picking the flag bearer.
“Whatever the heat in NASA we will all remain inside there”, said Mudavadi.
Mudavadi said NASA was a movement that would liberate the country from the york of many problems.
He said Jubilee Cabinet Secretaries have failed in their mandate leading to high cost of living and poverty.
“Sports CS Wario could not account for Sh200 million that is alleged to have been misused during the Rio olympics, this applies to Treasury that has allocated money to clearing debts of coffee and miraa farmers but maize farmers were not considered,” Musalia stated.
Comments
Charles k says
If Raila does not run, we will force him. There is no way we will sit back and swallow another Kibaki
type betrayal. Who said a Luo cannot rule?
A Luo will one day rule Kenya. It isn’t a matter of if but when. Only, not this one.
Raila was the best presidential candidate in 2007, in 2013, he is the best in 2017 and will be the best in 2022 and in 2027. He will always be the best Presidential candidate and that’s it.
we cant tolerate rigging any more this is the guy kenya need it
Gideon Kweya says
If you see supporters of any coalition that are so bitter they are loosing this election. So Jubilee guys where is your confidence of 2013, where is your tyranny of numbers?? where is your God chosen leader of the country, where are your plan for this country?? Why the bitterness. Ok I see the tyranny is gone, and you have lost the swing votes as well. Oh Raira why do you want to take away power from Jubilee while they have great plans for this country.
The Jubilee 9 point plan:
1. Turn Kenya from one of the most corrupt to the most corrupt country in the world
2. Turn Kenya to a country of drugs lords – if you are caught just blow up the ship
3. Built a modern railway with Vasco Da Gama locomotive
4. Turn Kenya to country ya kutenga – tenga barabara, tenga maji, tenga stima, tenga reli, tenga mpango wa kando.
5. Turn Kenya to a country of launching projects and reappearing to launch them again and again
6. Turn Kenya to a country in the world that drivers can walk with 600 million in bags
7. Turn the country to a place where leaders impregnate 7 years old school girls and deny, deny, deny – reminds me of Shaggy – It wasn’t me
8. Turn the country to a place where bandits kills a chief just standing 5 meters from the DP and the DP has too run away (literally) for his dear life – ofcourse atatenga siku ingine kurudi tena
9. I wont go on coz sijatenga siku yote to tell you. Nitatenga siku moja to tell you all.
Anonymous says
only a fool can’t see change has already happened only to mature on 8th August 2017 for good and a new history rewritten.