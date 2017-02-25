Raila NASA Accorded HERO’s Welcome In Eldoret as Thousands of Locals Attend Rally





The National Super Alliance leaders on Saturday held their first rally at 64 Stadium in Eldoret, where they received a rousing welcome.

The leaders castigated the Jubilee government for continued corruption and insecurity in the country.

While addressing thpusands of supporters, they termed the Alliance as the better alternative.

NASA brings together leaders Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) and Musalia Mudavadi(ANC).

Raila said the Jubilee government has failed in ensuring that Kenyans have enough to eat by ignoring farmers in North rift.

“We are here to show that Eldoret is the headquarters of North Rift and the breadbasket of Kenya. It is sad that the Jubilee government continues to fail Kenyans starting with the DP’s home area,” he said.

He accused DP William Ruto for criticizing the opposition leaders for seeking to oust the government.

“Ruto is bitter about us working together to remove them from office, if he feels challenged then he should leave office and go home and let us steer the nation to greater heights,” he stated.

Raila said doctors and lectures were on strike as leaders in the government continue to loot public resources.

“They loot public money carrying it in sacks as our doctors are on strike”, said Odinga.

“Kenya is a sick country and we in NASA have the treatment. We will deal with corruption among other problems affecting Kenya,” he said.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi pledged that they would remain in NASA whatever the outcome of the process of picking the flag bearer.

“Whatever the heat in NASA we will all remain inside there”, said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi said NASA was a movement that would liberate the country from the york of many problems.

He said Jubilee Cabinet Secretaries have failed in their mandate leading to high cost of living and poverty.

“Sports CS Wario could not account for Sh200 million that is alleged to have been misused during the Rio olympics, this applies to Treasury that has allocated money to clearing debts of coffee and miraa farmers but maize farmers were not considered,” Musalia stated.

