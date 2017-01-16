BREAKING Video: Raila Meets University Students, REVEALS Plan to VANQUISH Jubilee in August Polls

By Phil E
Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga sends a passionate appeal to youths to list as voters during a meeting with representatives of University students from all Universities at City Hall. He was accompanied by Governor Evans Kidero.
Watch video and hear PM Raila explain the plan to vanquish Jubilee in the August Polls>>>
Comments
Maalim says
NONSENSE FROM AN IDIOT
Babu owino says
This old man has no vision but to remove uhuruto. Sir the young people have more concerneds ie their future, aforderble collage fee, unemployment etc. Stop telling us how you can unseat uhuru yet you have no plans for us but to quench your political thirst! !!!! What hell#/&*&/#!!/^