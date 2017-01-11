Raila and Governor Joho HOSTED by Ghana President Addo at Statehouse Accra before Departing for Kenya

Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga was this afternoon hosted by newly elected Pres.Of Ghana Addo at FlagStaff house (State House)before his departure for Kenya later in the evening. Hon. Odinga was accompanied by HE Ali Hassan Joho, HE Ruth Odinga DG Kisumu and Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim.
Hon. Odinga congratulated the new President as they discussed many issues.
Hon. Odinga is expected back in the country to attend the grand opposition meeting taking place at Bomas.
Comments
khalwaleist says
BABA STRONG!!
Richard Arap says
YEEES watu wako na macho they have seen the commitment of Bwana Raila to change things in Kenya sio wezi uhuruto. Kenyans of good will lets keep quite till aug we vote Raila in hata uwe kikuyu mkalenjin kuria everything ,jameni tutakwisha na jubilee incase they go back to state house our economy is not in a good shape.Kwa watu wangu nasema kwa heshima [ gaigai pik chok ongewal emet mogany koek 2002 kiwalak emet kegerchech sang otkoririo kandoik alage NASA kityo 2017 kongoi.