Raila and Governor Joho HOSTED by Ghana President Addo at Statehouse Accra before Departing for Kenya

Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga was this afternoon hosted by newly elected Pres.Of Ghana Addo at FlagStaff house (State House)before his departure for Kenya later in the evening. Hon. Odinga was accompanied by HE Ali Hassan Joho, HE Ruth Odinga DG Kisumu and Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim.

Hon. Odinga congratulated the new President as they discussed many issues.

Hon. Odinga is expected back in the country to attend the grand opposition meeting taking place at Bomas.



